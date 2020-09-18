Solskjaer Hits Out At English FA For Selecting Mason Greenwood Against His Wishes

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood had a breakthrough season last time out. The 18-year-old scored 19 goals and registered five assists for Man United last season, breaking several records in the process. However, the youngster has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Mason Greenwood has had to apologise for a couple of off the field incidents, with the youngster even sent back from the England squad after breaching coronavirus guidelines while on national duty.

In addition to the issue with the English FA, Mason Greenwood also issued an apology after an old video of him inhaling nitrous oxide surfaced online. Ahead of the new Man United vs Crystal Palace match, club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has leapt to Mason Greenwood’s defence, criticising the English FA in the process.

Also Read: Sancho Transfer: Solskjaer Tells Dortmund Star That His Move To Man United Is IMMINENT

Premier League news: Solskjaer defends Mason Greenwood

Speaking to the press ahead of the Man United vs Crystal Palace game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticized the English FA for overburdening the youngster. Talking to reporters, Solskjaer said that Mason Greenwood had a fantastic season last time out, with the club working really hard to give the Englishman time on the pitch and exposure to the media. Speaking about Mason Greenwood earning his first call to the England side, Solskjaer suggested that the national team call up spoilt the side’s plans to give him proper rest between Premier League campaigns.

Solskjaer on Greenwood: 'I tried my best to give him a rest over the summer. He should have had a rest. He needs it, mentally and physically, after that season he had. And first thing that happens,, he's called up and he's right there in the press.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 18, 2020

Also Read: Sancho Transfer OFF? Dortmund Star To Stay In Germany As Man United Eye Watford's Sarr

In comments directed towards the English FA, Solskjaer suggested that the club had specifically asked that Mason Greenwood should be given a mental and physical rest. Solskjaer criticised the English FA for calling up Mason Greenwood and exposing him to the press right away. The Man United manager also expressed his confidence that the attacker will be fine once he gets back into the daily routine as he feels at comfortable at home, revealing he has had a chat with Mason Greenwood regarding the off-field incidents.

Solskjaer on Greenwood's press conference: 'He's talking about maybe looking back at this season when it's over. And that's actually on the first day of his new season. We have to understand he's an 18-year-old kid who needs managing.' #mufc not impressed with Southgate/FA. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 18, 2020

Also Read: Van De Beek's Individual Highlights Vs Aston Villa Have More Man United Fans On Hype Train

While Mason Greenwood initially had to train in isolation due to COVID-19 guidelines, he has returned to training with the group and is in contention to feature in the Man United vs Crystal Palace game. The same was confirmed by Solskjaer while speaking to the press, with the manager saying that Mason Greenwood was part of the group. Ahead of the new season, Solskjaer said that Mason Greenwood has people who look after him and manage him at Man United and their plan for the attacker worked really well last season. While concluding on the issue, Solskjaer claimed that the 18-year-old needed rest at the end of last season, as he is a young footballer who needs managing.

Also Read: Man United Takeover: Russian Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov Denies Negotiations With Club

Image Credits: Mason Greenwood Instagram, Manchester United Instagram