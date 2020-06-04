Son Heung-min Recalls Spending Three Weeks With 10 Strangers During Military Service

Having completed three weeks of Son Heung-min military service in South Korea, the Tottenham Hotspur forward revealed he was glad to return to England ahead of the Premier League restart. The Tottenham star made the most of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK by completing the mandatory Son Heung-min military service on an island in Jeju. Son Heung-min training with the rest of the Tottenham squad came as a delight to Spurs fans as the 27-year-old claimed that he is now looking forward to sharing the pitch with 10 footballers he knows after spending three weeks in a room with 10 strangers.

Son Heung-min military service includes three weeks of training

The Son Heung-min military service lasted only three weeks as the South Korean received an exemption by winning a gold medal during the Asian Games 2018. This, in turn, saw his mandatory obligation to complete military duties being cut short from 21 months to three weeks. The Son Heung-min military service began on April 20 as the Spurs star tasted a little bit of the army life.

According to reports from Goal, the Son Heung-min military service activities included shooting and using a bayonet along with fire drills. Son Heung-min was also exposed to biological, chemical and radiological training, while the camp also included medical training and tested the footballers' one vs one combative fighting.

"I've missed the guys. When I came back, I couldn't stop smiling, like always!"



📺 Catching up with Sonny to discuss his recovery from injury, military service and returning to action.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QO87vtWlkZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 3, 2020

In conversation with Spurs TV, Son Heung-min explained his experiences at the military camp and how he spent close time with 10 random strangers over the course of three weeks. The South Korean international explained that the training regime was 'tough' but in the end enjoyed his experience. Although his roommates were nice, Son Heung-min claimed that it took the strangers some time to converse normally and by the end of three weeks, everyone was laughing and joking amongst each other.

Son Heung-min training with Tottenham squad

With the Premier League return date set for June 17, Tottenham Hotspur resumed with their basic recovery for players and some light training drills One of the more recent Tottenham training sessions saw Son Heung-min training with fellow strike partner Harry Kane in a game of 'teqball' against teammates Eric Dier and Lucas Moura. The two Tottenham strikers had to battle hard to earn a point but showcased their sharpness ahead of the Premier League return. Son Heung-min was in great form for Tottenham until the coronavirus halted the campaign as the forward scored 14 times and notched up eight assists in all competitions.

📸 Team building drills and recovery work during one of our recent sessions 💪 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sxubFSfDG4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 4, 2020

