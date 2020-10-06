Tottenham Transfers Round-up: Daniel Levy Fails To Land Rudiger, Skriniar On Deadline Day

Tottenham Hotspur were one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this season, bringing in six players to strengthen the squad. Despite being linked with a host of names on transfer deadline day, the club didn’t announce any new deals. Here is a roundup of the Tottenham transfers completed this summer.

Despite not spending much, Tottenham have managed to complete a host of transfers that are set to strengthen them this season. The club brought in Joe Hart on a two-year deal, with the 33-year old arriving from Burnley on a free transfer. Two of the completed Tottenham transfers were full-backs, with Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon making their way to north London.

Matt Doherty was one of Wolves’ most consistent performers in recent times and has already made a solid start to his Tottenham career. The Republic of Ireland full-back made the move to London in a £13.4 million move with no add-ons, with the defender expected to add to the side’s attacking prowess from right-back. Another defensive signing completed when it came to the Tottenham transfers was that of Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon.

While the Spanish defender was earlier linked to Manchester United, Tottenham’s readiness to pay the required £25 million and add a buy-back clause in the deal prompted Los Blancos to complete the deal with Spurs.

Jose Mourinho also added some much-needed steel at the centre of the park as they brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton. The Denmark international has signed a five-year contract at the club, with the deal setting Spurs back by £15 million plus bonuses.

From an attacking perspective, Spurs managed to complete the sensational Gareth Bale transfer, with the 31-year-old signing a year-long loan deal. The season’s Tottenham transfers were rounded out by the arrival of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on loan. Spurs paid a £2.7 million loan fee for the striker and have the option to make the deal permanent by paying £40 million at the end of the season.

Tottenham transfers that failed on deadline day ft Skriniar transfer

Spurs were expected to be one of the busiest clubs on deadline day, with the London club linked with a host of players. However, none of the rumours about Tottenham transfers were completed on deadline day. The club was linked with a host of centre-backs, with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger some of the most notable targets.

Inter won’t sell Milan Skriniar on last hours of #DeadlineDay and are not expecting another bid from Tottenham. It’s up to #THFC but very quiet right now. Inter are ready to keep him. ⚪️ #Spurs #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

However, the Skriniar transfer wasn’t completed, with the two clubs way apart on their valuation of the defender. While Inter Milan were expecting to complete the Skriniar transfer for around £55 million, Spurs were willing to pay half that for the defender. It was a similar case with the Rudiger transfer, with Chelsea refusing to negotiate with their London rivals according to media reports.

Image Credits: Tottenham Instagram, Antonio Rudiger Instagram