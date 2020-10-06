Tottenham Transfer News: Milan Skriniar Deal Latest, Alli And Aurier Expected To Stay

Dele Alli and Serge Aurier are both expected to remain at the club despite speculations over their future this summer. Tottenham would also consider selling Paulo Gazzaniga as the third-choice keeper would want to move on for a game time. The club also have a lot of offers for Cameron Carter-Vickers from various Championship clubs and Tottenham will have to make a decision on whether to sell him or accept a loan and extend his contract as they did with fellow teammate and centre-back Foyth.

Tottenham have already made additions in all fronts, signing Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius on loan, while also completing the signing of Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty. The club also signed free agent Joe Hart, who has the big-game experience and winning mentality.

The club has brought in six new players and have sent their developmental players on loan, as they look to improve with more game time. Ryan Sessegnon has followed Foyth out on loan next with a move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim while Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp have both headed out on loan to Millwall and Norwich respectively.

Tottenham attempt to buy Milan Skriniar

Tottenham will continue their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar but the two clubs currently remain far from agreeing to the valuation, with reports suggesting that both the clubs value the player at quite apart. The player continues to start for the Serie A club, which means he is very well in their plans and that a deal is quite unlikely. Skriniar is said to be keen on the move to the Premier League but that will require Tottenham to meet Inter Milan's valuation and that today seems unlikely. As much as the player is in the club's radar, they will not want to pay and overvalued price to obtain the player.

Tottenham Hotspurs transfer rumours

Everton have made contact with Tottenham over a loan move for Paulo Gazzaniga but the latter would prefer to sell the Argentinian. Reports also suggest that Liverpool have contacted Tottenham over a possible deal for Paulo Gazzaniga. Hotspurs have also expressed an interest in the German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, but Chelsea are reluctant to sanction a move to strengthen one of their rivals.

Image Credits: Milan Skriniar/ Dele Alli/ Aurier Twitter