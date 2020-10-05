Evra Asks Man United Fans To Buy Sancho, Messi On PlayStation After Spurs Humiliation

Manchester United’s quest to get back to the top in the Premier League suffered another major setback over the weekend after a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford. Tottenham Hotspur ran riot away from home to inflict a humbling defeat against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, compelling the likes of Patrice Evra to lash out at the club.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund star tells agent to wrap up Man Utd deal before October 5

Man United humiliated by Spurs

Man United bagged an early lead, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes all too familiarly converting from the spot. However, things took a turn for the worse for the hosts in no time. Jose Mourinho’s men struck twice within the next three minutes with strikes from Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-min.

The equaliser from Ndombele saw an appalling effort from Man United captain Harry Maguire while defending at the back. Maguire brought down Luke Shaw while defending against Ndombele, acting as a catalyst for the equaliser. It was a match to forget for the Man United backline, all of whom were caught off-guard throughout the game, facilitating goals for Harry Kane and Serge Aurier, ending the game 6-1.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United target skips training, could have played final game

Evra's advice on the Sancho transfer

The defeat did not go down well with the club legends and fans. Man United legend Evra, while speaking on Sky Sports, has advised the club fans to buy Jadon Sancho and Lionel Messi on PlayStation, expressing his frustration at the club's lack of activity in the transfer window. The Sancho transfer reports have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, but nothing concrete has come of it just yet, something that has left Evra infuriated.

Evra went on to claim that Man United were lucky they received a penalty in the game, or it would have been a goalless night for the Red Devils. He lashed out at the defenders, particularly Eric Bailly, insisting that the Ivorian should not complain if he is benched because he could not make the most of his opportunity against Tottenham.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Jan Oblak to Chelsea hits roadblock over keeper's £110m value

Evra slams Maguire

Evra believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should not leave Maguire as an untouched player in the team. There has been talk of pairing a defender alongside Maguire, but why shouldn't the captain be benched, Evra asked. The Man United icon also claimed that the players had let down the club fans after the terrible defeat on Sunday.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Jan Vertonghen tipped to join Man United by ex-Spurs midfielder

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho/Patrice Evra/Leo Messi Instagram