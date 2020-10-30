Tottenham Trolled Online After Shock Defeat To Antwerp In The Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur became the first team from England to lose in Europe this season after they were beaten 1-0 by Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night. The north London side produced a subpar performance as they were beaten by the Belgian side, in what could be labelled as the biggest upset of the Europa League campaign so far.

🇧🇪 Antwerp beat English opposition for the first time since 1975 👏👏👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/7fv4YqRiU9 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 29, 2020

Europa League results: Antwerp vs Tottenham

Tottenham entered Thursday's match on the back some exhilarating attacking display. The only other match they lost this season in 90 minutes was a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Premier League Matchday 1. Since then, Jose Mourinho's side embarked on a strong run, winning seven out 11 matches, including a 6-1 win at Manchester United, a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa and a 3-0 win over LASK in their previous UEL outing. While the home side, Royal Antwerp, are currently the best side in Belgium's top division, they entered the match as underdogs despite the fact they have not lost a match at home for 14 months now.

Mourinho made nine changes to the side that started in this week's 1-0 win at Burnley, with Gareth Bale making his first start for the club since re-joining them on loan from Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager was soon left to rue his decision as his team were clearly outplayed by the hosts, with an opportunity to score coming their way as early as the 13th minute.

The hosts made their pressure count when Israeli striker Lior Rafaelov found the back of the net in the 29th minute. Spurs defender Ben Davies was outmuscled by Dieumerci Mbokani, who then teed up Rafaelov for the opener. While Spurs did manage to carve out a few chances, Antwerp were the better side on the pitch.

This did not change even after Mourinho made four changes at the break, most noticeably taking off Dele Alli. His side's performance did not improve even after Gareth Bale was replaced by Harry Kane after an uneventful 58 minutes of action. Barring one small chance for Son Heung-Min, Tottenham never looked like scoring in Belgium. They eventually fell to a 1-0 defeat, handing the hosts a famous win over their English rivals.

As was expected, Tottenham Hostpur were heavily roasted on social media after their eight-game scoring streak came to an end on Thursday.

The last time Chelsea entered the Europa League, we went unbeaten for all 15 games - winning 12 of them.



Tottenham have just lost their second game of their Europa League campaign, to Royal Antwerp.



The levels are staggering. pic.twitter.com/SOvVxEyiT5 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 29, 2020

Tottenham lose to Royal Antwerp. If you’ve never heard of them before, they’re a small club from London. pic.twitter.com/39SWM8H8fD — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 29, 2020

Shoutout to Antwerp, a random Belgian league team I never heard of and they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the #Europaleague 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏 — Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) October 29, 2020

Tottenham have been struggling since that 6-1 win over us😭

Ole’s Juju still going strong💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/h5fkmhP85t — FavourtheUnitedFan (@GOAT_Rashford) October 29, 2020

Tottenham are the English farmers. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 29, 2020

The loss means Spurs move second in Europa League Group J behind Antwerp. Mourinho, who was, unsurprisingly, fuming after the loss, will hope his side can get to winning ways on Sunday when they host Brighton.

(Image Credits: Europa League Twitter)