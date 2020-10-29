Juve's Alvaro Morata Gets Trolled As He Scored A Hat-trick Of Offside Goals Vs Barcelona

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata endured quite a frustrating night in the Champions League on Wednesday as Barcelona recorded a 2-0 win over the Serie A giants in Turin. A deflected strike from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi's late penalty sealed the victory for Ronald Koeman's side against the Old Lady. In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata led the line for Juventus and the Spanish striker had three disallowed goals due to offside, highlighting his careless positioning when the ball was delivered to him.

Juventus vs Barcelona: Alvaro Morata offside goals highlight striker's careless positioning as Blaugrana claim three points

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus headed into their UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Barcelona without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence was clearly felt as the Bianconeri failed to create regular scoring opportunities in the final third. Ousmane Dembele gave Barcelona the lead in the first half through a deflected strike before Alvaro Morata had three goals ruled out for offside. His first was when he failed to hold his run in line with Barcelona's defence after latching on to Juan Cuadrado's pass and bundling the ball into the net

15' | ❌ | @AlvaroMorata straightaway has the ball in the back of the net up the other end but VAR ends up ruling a handball. Come on boys keep going!#JuveBarça [0-1] #JuveUCL — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

30' | ❌ | Incredibly @AlvaroMorata has the ball in the net again but this time it's ruled out for an offside. Keep at it lads! 💪#JuveBarça [0-1] #JuveUCL — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

Morata's second offside goal was an easier call for the officials as the 28-year old's neat finish was adjudged offside due to his shoulder being ahead of Barcelona's last line of defence. His third offside goal came in the second half when he left a trailing leg in behind Barcelona's backline after firing his shot past Neto. Juventus were finally made to pay for Morata's hat-trick of offside goals as Lionel Messi converted a penalty late in the game to seal the win and three points for Barcelona.

Amazingly, Morata has now found the back of the net 18 times this season for Juventus but 11 of them have been ruled out for offside. Many football fans on social media joked "You cannot spell Alvaro Morata without VAR". However, Morata wasn't the only Juventus player frustrated during the game as Merih Demiral was also given his marching orders five minutes before the full-time whistle. The Bianconeri are now in second place in their Group standings with Barcelona leading the way.

All UCL results on Wednesday night

Krasnodar 0 - 4 Chelsea

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 - 2 PSG

Ferencvaros 2 - 2 Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus 0 - 2 Barcelona

Clube Brugge 1 - 1 Lazio

Man United 5 - 0 RB Leipzig

Dortmund 2 - 0 Zenit.

Sevilla 1 - 0 Rennes

