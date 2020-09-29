Tottenham Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Team News, How To Watch Carabao Cup Live In India

Tottenham take on London rivals Chelsea in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this season. The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream will begin on Tuesday night, September 29 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. The Carabao Cup game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Here are the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream details, our Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction and Tottenham vs Chelsea team news.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream info and preview

The games keep coming thick and fast for Tottenham, with the meeting with Chelsea their second game in a run which will eventually see them face three teams in the span of five days. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has already complained about the fixture congestion, suggesting that he can’t compete in the cup competition even if he wants to. Both Chelsea and Tottenham are coming on the back of disappointing draws in the Premier League.

While Chelsea drew 3-3 away to West Brom, Tottenham’s home game with Newcastle United ended 1-1. Chelsea defeated Barnsley 6-0 in the last time in the completion, while Tottenham were given a bye after their Round 3 game against Leyton Orient was called off.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news: Injury update

Tottenham: Son Heung-min joins Japhet Tanganga and Gareth Bale on the treatment table after the winger was withdrawn at half-time with a thigh injury. Moussa Sissoko is doubtful for the game as well after withdrawing from the side ahead of the Newcastle game due to illness.

Chelsea: Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy are fit to face Tottenham. The game will come too soon for wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Billy Gilmour remains a long term absentee.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news: Probable playing 11

Tottenham: Hart; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Fernandes; Bergwijn, Alli, Sessegnon; Lucas

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell; Barkley, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount; Giroud

Carabao Cup live stream India: How to watch Carabao Cup live in India?

The live telecast of the Tottenham vs Chelsea game will be available for Indian viewers on Colors Infinity HD. Fans can also watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on the JioTV app. For in-match highlights and the Tottenham vs Chelsea live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: Match prediction

According to our Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction, the match will end in a victory for Chelsea. The Blues have won the last four meetings between the two sides in all competitions.

