Tottenham Transfer News: Talks Ongoing For Napoli Striker Milik & Inter Defender Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this season, with Jose Mourinho bringing in several players to strengthen his squad. The club has already signed Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty some of the names who have made the move to before the duo. However, reports covering Tottenham transfer news hint that the club is looking to make further inroads in the transfer market ahead of deadline day.

Arkadiusz Milik to Spurs transfer update

Multiple reports covering Tottenham transfer news have mentioned that Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a backup for star striker Harry Kane. The latest player to be linked to the club is Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare while providing an update on the Milik to Spurs rumours suggested that the club is looking to bring the player in on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations with Napoli over a deal for Arkadiusz Milik. Spurs have offered the striker €4million per season with his agent in London today to talk with Daniel Levy. [Tuttosport] #THFC pic.twitter.com/1MQUPWXlDP — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 25, 2020

Arkadiusz Milik was earlier set to move to Serie A club Roma, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, the move looks to have collapsed, with Tottenham now interested in the 26-year-old Polish striker. Multiple publications covering Tottenham transfer news mentioned that the club is looking to bring in the striker on loan, due to his injury record and Napoli’s asking price. The Milik to Spurs move will set the club back by £25 million, which Tottenham aren't looking to pay. While the Milik to Spurs deal is still in its early stages, several reports have indicated that talks have begun between the two parties about a possible move.

Milan Skriniar transfer rumoured to be on the cards as well

The Milik to Spurs deal isn’t the only one the club is negotiating ahead of deadline day according to the latest roundup of Tottenham transfer news. Fabrizio Romano was one of the first people who broke the news on the Skriniar transfer. The journalist on September 23 had tweeted that Inter Milan and Tottenham had held talks over a possible move, with the defender one of Jose Mourinho’s favoured options at centre-back.

Tottenham have opened talks for Milan Skriniar as possible target. He's one of Mourinho's fav options as new centre-back [no more chances for a swap deal involving Ndombele]. Price tag is the main issue: Inter have asked €60m to sell Skriniar. ⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #THFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

However, the Skriniar to Spurs deal is in its infancy as well, with both clubs some way off when it comes to the defender’s valuation. Inter Milan value the defender at £55 million, while Tottenham are willing to pay just about half of the Serie A side’s asking price. It is believed that both the clubs are continuing to hold talks over a possible transfer, with Tottenham’s technical performance director Steve Hitchen pictured in Milan on Wednesday.

Image Credits: Arkadiusz Milik Instagram, Milan Skriniar Instagram