Villarreal Vs Barcelona Highlights & LaLiga Table: Griezmann Shines For Dominant Catalans

After two consecutive draws in LaLiga, Barcelona bounced back with a dominant win over Villareal on Sunday night (Monday IST). The Catalan giants fell behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga table but moved back within four points of Zinedine Zidane's men, who beat Athletic Club earlier in the day. Keep reading for the Villarreal vs Barcelona highlights, player ratings, LaLiga table and more.

Villarreal vs Barcelona highlights

Barcelona needed a win to keep up with Real Madrid in the race for the LaLiga title. Lionel Messi and co. stepped up to the plate and delivered a fine performance against Villareal. An own goal from Villareal defender Pau Torres put Barcelona in front in the 3rd minute. Gerard Moreno soon equalised for the home side in the 14th minute. A good move from Villareal split open Barca's defence which handed an easy opportunity for Moreno to score.

Luis Suarez restored Barca's lead soon after. Lionel Messi showed some individual brilliance to find Suarez, who sent the ball flying past Sergio Asenjo with a first-time finish. The visitors doubled their lead before the half-time whistle after Antoine Griezmann found the net with an exquisite chip.

The second half continued with the same dominance from Barcelona, who arguably played their best game since football in Spain resumed last month. Lionel Messi had a goal ruled out for offside before substitute Ansu Fati sealed the deal with a late strike. The game ended at 4-1 to Barcelona.

Villarreal vs Barcelona highlights and player ratings

Villareal

Sergio Asenjo - 6.5/10

Mario Gaspar - 5/10

Alberto Moreno - 5/10

Raul Albiol - 5/10

Pau Torres - 4.5/10

Samuel Chukwueze - 6/10

Andre Anguissa - 6.5/10

Vincente Iborra - 6/10

Santo Cazorla - 6/10

Gerard Moreno - 7/10

Paco Alcacer - 6/10

Substitutes: Bruno Soriano - 6/10, Manuel Trigueros - 6/10, Carlos Bacca - 5.5/10, Fernando Nino - 5.5/10, Moi Gomez - 5.5/10

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

Gerard Pique - 7/10

Jordi Alba - 8/10

Nelson Semedo - 7/10

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Arturo Vidal - 7/10

Sergi Roberto - 7.5/10

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Luis Suarez - 8/10

Substitutes: Ronald Araujo - NA, Ivan Rakitic - 6.5/10, Ricard Puig - 7/10, Ansu Fati - 7/10, Martin Braithwaite - 6/10

Villarreal vs Barcelona highlights, LaLiga table, LaLiga fixtures

73 points in 34 games - Barcelona have just four games left in the league to try and catch Real Madrid, who have won seven matches in a row since the LaLiga restarted. Up next for Barcelona is a match against Espanyol in the midweek before a trip to Real Valladolid coming weekend. Meanwhile, Villareal are 5th in the LaLiga table, three points off 4th placed Sevilla. They will be facing Getafe next on Wednesday night.

