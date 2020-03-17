Tottenham's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary Continues Filming Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The filming of Premier League Tottenham Hotspur's documentary 'All or Nothing' are continuing despite the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK. Multiple reports in the UK have confirmed that Amazon Prime's crew continued to film at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground as Spurs coach Jose Mourinho and the players returned to base on Monday.

Tottenham documentary 'All or Nothing' filming continues

The Coronavirus outbreak has already forced the league to be suspended and Spurs' London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have put their players in self-quarantine. However, reports suggest Tottenham have not issued any kind of isolation for their players and their routine training sessions are set to resume as normal.

The Athletic shed further light on the documentary being filmed during the Coronavirus outbreak stating the crew has found a way around the circumstances by having Spurs’ Hotspur Way base rigged with several cameras that can be functioned unmanned.

'All or Nothing' to start from the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino

The 'All or Nothing' Tottenham documentary is believed to feature several key events from Spurs' tumultuous season. Amazon, who reportedly paid around £10 million for the rights to film Tottenham's 'All or Nothing' documentary, are said to have started their filming since November 2019 with the focus being the sacking for Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Jose Mourinho. Reports in the UK suggest the 'All or Nothing' documentary is set to be an 8-episode series with the first episode to be revolved around the aforementioned events.

Amazon Prime's documentary on Tottenham Hotspur will begin with real footage of Mauricio Pochettino being sacked by the club followed by the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Hotspur Way. [Daily Star] #THFC pic.twitter.com/m5E4yNf0la — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 14, 2020

The Tottenham documentary is also set to feature the aftermath of Eric Dier heading into the stands to confront a fan following Tottenham’s FA Cup exit to Norwich City. According to The Athletic, the new angle of the documentary will now be how the Tottenham squad navigated around the Premier League suspension amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League cancelled? Officials contemplate future of current season

Speaking of the Premier League, the rapid outbreak has forced the league to be suspended until April 3. With the confirmed cases in the UK increasing exponentially, it remains unknown if and when the league would resume the current season. Many experts have suggested that the outbreak could result in the Premier League being cancelled with several theories regarding the winner and the relegated teams put forth by the media.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

