Liverpool Transfer News: Arsenal And Tottenham Reportedly Eyeing A Move For Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren could be a free agent next year and already a couple of Premier League clubs are lining up to sign the experienced centre-back. Lovren's contract with Liverpool will end in 2021 as the Croatian World Cup runner-up has not yet signed a new contract with the Reds. And if reports are true, both Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head to sign the former Southampton man. Dejan Lovren has a good reason to leave Liverpool, as the 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order while being replaced by the young Joe Gomez.

Liverpool transfer news: Arsenal and Tottenham keen to sign Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren rates himself highly, as evidenced by his interviews through the years. After the 2018 World Cup, Lovren went on record to say that "he is the best defender in the world". However, Lovren is not a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp and he could opt for more playing time which he could get while playing for north London clubs Arsenal or Tottenham. Both the north London-based teams have a defender crisis, especially Arsenal. They could use Dejan Lovren to strengthen their defense.

Dejan Lovren's Liverpool career

Dejan Lovren has made a total of 161 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since he joined the club in 2014. Lovren has scored 7 goals in the process and has won a total of 87 Premier League games for Liverpool. Dejan Lovren has kept 53 clean sheets for Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren bore the brunt of criticism during Liverpool's first Premier League loss in the 2019-20 season. Watford inflicted a 3-0 win over Liverpool and Liverpool fans were furious over Lovren's blunders in the game. However, Dejan Lovren does have considerable Premier League and Champions League experience under his belt, a quality that could be appealing for Arsenal and Tottenham.

