Tottenham's Serge Aurier Breaks Social Distancing Rules Again As He Shows Off New Haircut

Premier League officials and the UK Government gave English top-flight clubs the green light to resume training this week. However, the UK still remains under lockdown with more than 249,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a rising death toll as of May 20, 2020. Clubs have begun training but there is still no confirmation regarding a potential Premier League return rumoured to go through sometime in June. Amidst this chaos, Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier made headlines on Wednesday, May 20 as he appeared to break coronavirus lockdown rules in order to get a haircut.

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and Serge Aurier are BFF goals

Tottenham's Serge Aurier breaks social distancing rules AGAIN

Serge Aurier haircut

Serge Aurier’s new hair cut. 👀⚡️💇🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/acRKXDAus0 — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) May 20, 2020

Serge Aurier breaks lockdown regulations

The 27-year old took to Instagram on Tuesday night to flaunt his new haircut ahead of a potential Premier League return in June. In the photos posted on his social media handle, Serge Aurier can be seen wearing Spurs teammate Davinson Sanchez's Colombia shirt while posing on a seat with another man (possibly a hairdresser) standing directly behind him. He captioned the post: "Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon," with the hashtag translating to "the hairdresser is good". If true, this will be the third time the Spurs defender has flouted coronavirus lockdown rules as specified by the British government since the lockdown began.

Earlier during the lockdown, Aurier and his Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko were caught on camera training out in the open along with coach Jose Mourinho. The duo issued a joint statement after facing flak from the media and the Mayor of London in which they said, "We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing. We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic. We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts." Aurier previously ignored safety guidelines as he filmed himself running with a friend two weeks earlier.

Tottenham keen on offering Serge Aurier a contract extension

Tottenham are planning to offer Serge Aurier a contract extension.



The 27-year-old’s current deal lasts until 2022.



🤔 What are your thoughts on the right-back Spurs fans?



[@le10sport] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/LnKLTOjDRH — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) May 7, 2020

