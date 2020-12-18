Tottenham’s Son Heung-min Wins FIFA Puskas Award For His INCREDIBLE Solo Goal Vs Burnley

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is currently in the form of his life and now has a FIFA Puskas award to go along with it. The South Korean picked up the prize for the best goal scored over the past 12 months for his incredible solo effort which came against Burnley last season. Son beat a pair of Uruguayans, in Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta and then-Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, to win the annual award.

ALSO READ: Messi IGNORES Ronaldo In FIFA The Best Voting, Picks Neymar Jr And Kylian Mbappe Instead

Jordan Flores' outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland, Sophie Ingle's effort for Chelsea against Arsenal and a stunning goal from Manchester City's Caroline Weir against Manchester United were among the goals shortlisted for this year's FIFA Puskas award. However, Son Heung-min won the award for the best goal at FIFA's "The Best" ceremony on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale SNUBS Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane In The Best FIFA Coach Voting

Son Heung-min goal vs Burnley wins FIFA Puskas award

In December 2019, during a game vs Burnely, Spurs attacker Son Heung-min put himself in the run for the FIFA Puskas award. The South Korean picked the ball up on the edge of Spurs' penalty area, before scything through the middle of the Clarets defence, running the full length of the pitch before slotting the ball into the net. It was Spurs' third goal of the game as the North London giants cruised to a 5-0 win.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was also quick to send his congratulations to Son and posted his message for the forward on Instagram. The 'Special One' also claimed that Son intends on ending his career at Spurs, having joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Son became the first South Korean to win the FIFA Puskas award, which has been handed out since 2009. Players from 11 different nationalities have won it over the past 12 years, with only Brazil (Neymar in 2011 and Wendell Lira in 2015) fielding two winners.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Lewandowski Winning FIFA Award Leaves Fans In Splits

Son, Spurs' top scorer this season, has already scored 14 goals for the north London side in all competitions. He scored his 11th Premier League goal in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday and is a joint-top scorer with Mo Salah and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the league this term. Son has also played a pivotal role in helping Spurs to the second place on the league table and in the club's qualification to the Europa League Round of 32.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Bizarre Reaction After Lewandowski Wins FIFA The Best Award 2020?

Image Credits - AP