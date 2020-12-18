Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Lewandowski Winning FIFA Award Leaves Fans In Splits

It is a well-known fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a fan of finishing second and his face told the story after Robert Lewandowski was crowned FIFA's Best Men's Player award on Thursday. The Pole beat Lionel Messi and Ronaldo to the award following a sensational campaign with Bayern Munich. Lewandowski was announced as the winner at the ceremony in Zurich and though it was a virtual event, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was at hand to present the honour to the Bayern Munich forward in person after travelling to Munich.

ALSO READ: FIFPro World XI: Ronaldo And Messi Lead The Lines Alongside Lewandowski; Check Full Squad

Interestingly, all the three nominees were live on a big screen and fans were quick to spot Ronaldo sulking with earphones on and his arms folded as Lewandowski collected his trophy. The 35-year-old Juventus attacker's facial reaction quickly went viral across social media as he seemed to be less than pleased with the decision.

ALSO READ: Messi IGNORES Ronaldo In FIFA The Best Voting, Picks Neymar Jr And Kylian Mbappe Instead

Cristiano Ronaldo reaction to Lewandowski winning FIFA award

The video call with Ronaldo appeared to show the Portuguese star looking far from engaged, either bordering on an eye roll at one point or looking at a monitor high above him. While Messi still looked relatively happy despite losing, Ronaldo's reaction said it all and was the latest instance of him fuming over not winning a top individual prize.

On Twitter, one wrote, "LOL. Ronaldo is such a sore loser. At least Messi was smiling in defeat" while another added, "Look at that reaction from Ronaldo, clearly unhappy at not winning. It's annoying but also describes his personality."

Ronaldo’s reaction as Lewandowski is named player of the year is so perfectly Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/6GN9CVvDU4 — AKA Ruzante (@Alessandrocamon) December 17, 2020

Ronaldo seemed visibly perplexed over Lewandowski winning the Best Men's Player award but some believed that the Juventus star's connection on the live stream may have frozen, "Did Ronaldo's connection freeze at the time Lewandowksi won the award? I mean he barely moved after that". Another tweeted, "Maybe Ronaldo's just gutted and sad that he didn't win. His connection was fine after Lewandowski won the award.

The media always tries to make Ronaldo look bad. How was that a reaction.



He literally voted for Lewandowski. Messi that was smiling didn't. Even Lewy didn't vote for himself but he is the bad person for have a "I'm looking at a screen" face.



The media is trash. — Ikenna. (@henrys_handle) December 17, 2020

These clowns always have this idea of painting Ronaldo bad. Cristiano voted Lewandowski Messi mbappe.

So which one is Ronaldo’s reaction. https://t.co/32pmFBoiKk — 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗘𝗙 (@HalleyN_) December 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Manchester United Boss Regrets Going 'overboard', Apologises To His Sheffield Counterpart

Robert Lewandowski wins Best FIFA Player award after a sensational season with Bayern

Lewandowski had a remarkable season with Bayern Munich in which he scored 55 times in 47 games. His goals helped Bayern Munich to the treble, winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal Cup and the Champions League. Lewandowski was the top scorer in each competition.

"This really is something – Messi and Ronaldo have been playing at the highest level for years and now I’m rubbing shoulders with them."



🗣️ We hear from newly-crowned #TheBest FIFA Men's Player @lewy_official 🇵🇱@FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 18, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Bizarre Reaction After Lewandowski Wins FIFA The Best Award 2020?

Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo were all included in the FIFPro World XI as well.

Image Credits - FIFA.com