Cristiano Ronaldo Has Bizarre Reaction After Lewandowski Wins FIFA The Best Award 2020?

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski's scintillating effort on his side's treble-winning season was duly recognised by football governing body FIFA. The 32-year-old Pole was crowned FIFA Best Player of the Year ahead of the likes of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Ronaldo, who is known for his aggression and untiring efforts on the field, was visibly frustrated on losing out the top accolade, with his reaction now going viral all over.

Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre reaction at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 was held virtually on Thursday owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Lewandowski was being considered the favourite to win the top accolade having guided his side to the Bundesliga and Champions League glory. On his way to success, he netted 55 goals across all competitions.

👔 Messi during FIFA's The Best Award presentation ceremony



🙄 Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction when Lewandowski won... priceless #TheBest pic.twitter.com/STmkmBUOku — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 17, 2020

And his efforts were duly recognised when he was crowned the FIFA Best Player of the Year, ahead of Messi and Ronaldo. And a clip of the award presentation has gone viral in which the three superstars are seen during the announcement of the winner. While Messi was all smiles when Lewandowski clinched the award, Ronaldo's reaction has bagged attention and criticism to some extent.

Was Ronaldo unhappy at Lewandowski's crowning?

Ronaldo was seen sitting unhappily with his arms folded as FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented the award to the Bayern Munich superstar in person. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner surely expects to be deserving more recognition for his exploits despite past his prime.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has won the award on most occasions, including in the inaugural FIFA The Best ceremony in 2017. Last campaign, he guided his side to the Serie A title, his second in as many seasons. But his performance wasn't enough to overtake Lewandowski's role in Bayern's historic treble-winning season.

Ronaldo's vote preference at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 revealed

Despite Ronaldo's bizarre reaction to the FIFA The Best award 2020 winners, another startling revelation suggests otherwise. The Portuguese international voted for Lewandowski to win the award, while Messi was his preferred choice. On the other hand, none of Messi or Lewandowski voted for the Juventus icon.

