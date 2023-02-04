Toulouse Vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US & UK

Ligue 1 giant's Paris Saint Germain will take on 12th placed Toulouse at their home ground Le Parc des Princes in Paris. The Paris Saint Germain are at the top of the table of the Ligue 1 with 51 points from 21 matches whereas on the other hand Toulouse are at the 12th position with 29 points from 21 games.

Paris Saint Germain got back to the winning track after they defeated Montpellier by 1-3. Lionel Messi, Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery registered themselves on the score sheet. Talking about Toulouse so they have been able to have found good momentum off late. Toulouse have been undefeated from the last six matches and they defeated Troyes by a margin of 4-1 in their last match.

Paris Saint Germain seems to be in great form this season as they have only lost two games in Ligue 1 this season whereas on the other hand Toulouse will have to bring their best game against PSG if they want to pull off an upset. \

Before the Toulouse and Paris Saint Germain match these are things you must know:

When and where will the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Paris Saint Germain will be played on 4th February, Saturday at the Le Parc des Princes, Paris.

What time does the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match start in India?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain will start from 9:30 pm.

Where can we watch the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain can be watched on the Sports 18 channel.

Where can we stream the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain will stream on Jio Cinema, Voot app and website.

Where can we watch the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match in the UK?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain can be watched on the BT Sport channel.

Where can we watch the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match in the US?

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain can be watched on FuboTV.

The probable XI for PSG vs Toulouse match:

Paris Saint Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Fabian Ruiz

Toulouse: Maxime Dupe, Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Diarra; Brecht Dejaegere, Stijn Spierings, Branco van den Boomen; Fares Chaibi, Rafael Ratao, Thijs Dallinga