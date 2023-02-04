Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Toulouse? Here's The Official Update

Paris Saint-Germain is up against Toulouse in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match at the Parc des Prices in Paris on Saturday. PSG head into the match after a 3-1 win over Montpellier in their previous match, where Lionel Messi was one of the goal scorers. While the reigning champions face Toulouse without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi is expected to start for PSG.

In a video shared by PSG on social media, Messi was seen practicing with the squad. The 35-year-old scored his 14th overall goal for the team against Montpellier and will be looking to maintain his form. His performance would be crucial for the team as they are already without the services of their two star forwards.

What does Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.’s injuries mean for PSG?

Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury under his right knee and limped off the field in the 21st minute of the previous match. It was later revealed that Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury and will miss PSG’s first leg match at the Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich on February 14. On the other hand, Neymar was ruled out of Saturday’s clash due to muscle pain.

“Organize the team around Leo given the absences”

As reported by Get French Football News, PSG coach Christophe Galtier spoke about Neymar and Mbappe’s absence for the next few weeks. “There are a lot of connections between the three. Between Mbappé and Neymar, Messi and Neymar… But I have to organize the team around Leo given the absences, as we did in Montpellier. Leo is going to be in his zone… Afterward, it is up to the players who will replace them to raise their level of play, to be very available, and to seize opportunities,” Galtier said.

PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 match: Predicted starting lineups

PSG predicted starting lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Juan Bernat, Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike

Toulouse possible starting lineup: Maxime Dupe, Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo, Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen, Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu