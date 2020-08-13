Twitter Forced To Apologise For Mocking Man United Defender Phil Jones On Social Media

Social media giants Twitter sent out an apology to Man United defender Phil Jones for mocking him on their official UK account. The verified Twitter UK account took a dig at the Man United star on Tuesday after publishing a post that read, "Name a better defender than Phil Jones." However, both Phil Jones and Man United received an apology from Twitter on Wednesday after the social media network deleted the post.

Twitter have made a formal apology to Phil Jones and #mufc after Twitter's UK account posted a tweet saying 'Name a better footballer than Phil Jones'. The club complained to Twitter and the tweet was deleted #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 12, 2020

Twitter apologises to Phil Jones over mocking tweet

On their dedicated help centre page, Twitter claims that 'being the target for online abuse is not easy to deal with'. Yet on Tuesday, the official UK Twitter account mocked Man United centre-back, Phil Jones after posting a tweet that read, "Name a better footballer than Phil Jones". The tweet was clearly aimed at making fun of the English defender but was deleted after a number of followers questioned the tone of the tweet. Man United are also understood to have complained to Twitter about the subsequently deleted post.

Twitter have removed a tweet they posted involving Phil Jones, following a complaint from Manchester United #muzone [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/PZjw8lDjlZ — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 12, 2020

Phil Jones endured a rather difficult season this term and failed to make it to Man United's squad for the Europa League campaign due to an ankle injury. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Twitter said, "It was never any intention to cause an upset and once the mistake was identified we immediately deleted the tweet." Twitter also claimed that it was trying to showcase a new feature that allows users to limit who can comment on certain posts.

Phil Jones contract and achievements with Man United

In February 2019, Phil Jones signed a contract extension with Man United that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2023, with the option to extend his deal for another year. Jones signed for Man United back in 2011 and has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils. The 28-year-old last featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side earlier this year in January when United registered an FA Cup fourth-round win against Tranmere Rovers. Jones scored United's fourth goal in a 6-0 thrashing. Man United will face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night as Jones continues his rehabilitation.

