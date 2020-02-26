Real Madrid Vs Man City: Karim Benzema Vs Sergio Aguero, Which Striker Comes Out On Top?

Arguably the most mouth-watering prospects in the Round of 16 Champions League tie is Real Madrid vs Man City as the two heavyweights will provide top-class forwards on display in the form of Karim Benzema and Sergio Aguero. In four previous Real Madrid vs Man City games, the English side has failed to record a single victory over the Los Blancos while the Spanish giants have prevailed twice. However, Man City boss Pep Guardiola will return to face a familiar adversary, a club he tasted success against in the past during his stint as a Barcelona manager.

Real Madrid vs Man City - The Karim Benzema vs Sergio Aguero showdown

In a game of such high magnitude, viewers can expect goals due to the top quality strikers at both clubs and ahead of the Real Madrid vs Man City game, we take a look at what Karim Benzema and Sergio Aguero have to offer on the biggest stage of continental football, the UEFA Champions League.

Karim Benzema has been in sublime goalscoring form this campaign for the Spanish outfit and has already netted 18 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions, notching up nine assists in the process, hopefully, he can continue that impressive run of form during Real Madrid vs Man City. Apart from scoring goals on a regular basis, 32-year-old Karim Benzema provides an option to link-up play as the focal point of Madrid's attack. During Real Madrid's trophy-laden of four Champions League titles in six years, Karim Benzema played a significant role and Zinedine Zidane will hope his French compatriot once again rises to the big occasion. Manchester City will have to deal with Karim Benzema's cunning movement and his sharp eye for goal.

Despite missing a few games through injury this season, Man City City forward Sergio "Kun" Aguero has managed to find the back of the net 21 times in 28 appearances for the Pep Guardiola's side. Sergio Aguero was off-colour when Man City visited the King Power Stadium last Premier League weekend and even had his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the Argentinian will look to get back scoring ways when City make the trip to the Spanish capital. Due to his low centre of gravity and predatory instincts in front of goal, 31-year-old Aguero will hold the key for the defending English champions in the Real Madrid vs Man City UCL encounter.

Real Madrid vs Man City - Pep Guardiola needs to deliver

Real Madrid vs Man City provides two glamorous teams battling it out in the Champions League but apart from that, there is an added spice as Pep Guardiola will return to Spain. The 49-year-old has not won a Champions League title since leaving Barcelona and he has another great opportunity to progress through to the next round against a Real Madrid side deprived of Eden Hazard through injury. Despite boasting a massive squad fille with a number of star players at Manchester City, the Champions League has eluded Guardiola and it's about time now that he needs to get his hands on the European trophy.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who believes that the club will be called failures if they are unable to win the Champions League.

City will be labelled as failures if they don't win the Champions League, says Kevin De Bruyne. #MCFChttps://t.co/48P4IIvLxS — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) February 24, 2020

Real Madrid vs Man City live streaming details

Fans in Europe can catch the Real Madrid vs Man City game on February 26, 8 pm on BT Sport 2 while Indian fans can live stream the Real Madrid vs Man City clash on February 27 (1:30 AM IST).