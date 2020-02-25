Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Heaps Praise On Man City, Pep Guardiola Ahead Of UCL Clash

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in one of the most awaited fixtures of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Wednesday night. On one side, we have the team who has won the competition the most number of times and on the other, we have Pep Guardiola's defending Premier League champions. The first leg of the competition will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26, 2020. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema thinks that the competition will be a fair one as both the sides possess enough talent to reach the next stage.

Karim Benzema on Real Madrid vs Man City in the Champions League

Karim Benzema, while talking with UEFA, stated

"What I can say about City is that they're a good team with a very good coach [Pep Guardiola]," Manchester City are a team that plays with the ball, who aren't scared to make lots and lots of passes."It's going to be an even game." However, both the sides will enter the competition with a lot of pressure in their shoulders".

Real Madrid started the year well but have failed to win in their last three games. Eden Hazard picked up an injury in the Levante clash which will keep him out of the squad for 2 months. Manchester City have bigger problems to deal with as UEFA have banned them for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and this might be their last chance to win the UEFA Champions League in two years.

Both the sides are on the second spot in their respective leagues. It's a long shot for Man City to win the Premier League with Liverpool leading the league by 19 points. However, Real Madrid will look to reclaim their lead from Barcelona in the next 'El Clasico' which is scheduled on March 1, 2020.

