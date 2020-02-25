Juventus Interested In Man City Boss Pep Guardiola, Reveals Club President Andrea Agnelli

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has accepted that the club are willing to rope in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish tactician has been linked with a move away from the Premier League after UEFA’s recent ban on City’s participation in UEFA club competitions. Juventus president’s recent comments look to add momentum to the rumours.

Pep Guardiola to Juventus? Man City UCL ban led to exit rumours

Pep Guardiola's men were banned by UEFA from participating in UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. The club has made it clear that they will appeal against the decision to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). On the other hand, despite rumours of Pep Guardiola's departure from the club, the Spaniard has assured his stay at Etihad.

Pep Guardiola to Juventus? Move would be difficult, accepts club president

Juventus have had a decent campaign this season under Maurizio Sarri who had joined from Chelsea last summer. However, the club strives to win the Champions League and believe that Pep Guardiola is the right man to lead the lines at Allianz Stadium.

🎙I think @sterling7 has a chance for Wednesday. He feels well but the doctor advised him to rest so we will see.

🎙Creo que Sterling tiene opciones de jugar el miércoles. Se encuentra bien pero el doctor aconsejó que descansara. Veremos.#LEIMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1yuTDFELVh — PepTeam (@PepTeam) February 22, 2020

Andrea Agnelli, however, stated that roping in Pep Guardiola would be a difficult task as the manager has affirmed his commitment at Etihad. He also claimed that the Juventus management was also happy with the progress made under present boss Maurizio Sarri.

Pep Guardiola to Juventus? Club trusts Maurizio Sarri

The words of President Andrea Agnelli from this afternoon's radio interview in Italy. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 24, 2020

The management has trusted Sarri to the lead lines at Juventus, thereby tying him with the club by a three-year contract. His ideas and tactics will take shape over a period of time, according to the president. Agnelli claimed that the club has enjoyed a great first half to the season, while also hoping success by the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola to Juventus? Antonio Conte is a symbol of the club, claims President

Andrea Agnelli asserted that they will evaluate Maurizio Sarri’s performance once the season ends. He also spoke about Antonio Conte’s link up with Juventus. Agnelli stated that he has a great relationship with the Inter Milan manager, asserting that he was a symbol of Juventus.

Juventus are leading in Serie A this season with a one-point lead over second-placed Lazio. The Turin side will next play against Lyon in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

