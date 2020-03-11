The Debate
UEFA Clears Air On Euro 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims No Postponement Requests

Football News

UEFA has clarified that they have not received any requests from participating nations to postpone Euro 2020 that is to be played in June across 12 cities.

UEFA

Amid reports of a possible postponement of Euro 2020, UEFA has made it clear that they have not received any such requests from the participating teams. There were reports that the participants had requested the European governing body to consider postponing the competition which is scheduled to be held in June this year.

Also Read | UEFA plan pre-Champions League tournament in summer, set to rival FIFA Club World Cup

Italy Coronavirus update: Serie A games suspended

Europe has been reeling under intense pressure after the virus has impacted the lives of millions in the continent. Italy, Spain, France and Germany are thought to be widely affected by the outbreak. While all Serie A games have been suspended until April, the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal has also been postponed.

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed: Italy Coronavirus update

In Spain, LaLiga has decided to host league games behind closed doors. This has been done in an attempt to avoid mass congregation, which might lead to further contraction of the virus. Meanwhile, Euro 2020 is set to be hosted across 12 major European cities from June 12. There were reports that some federations had demanded that the UEFA postpone the tournament until 2021.

Euro 2020 games will be played in major countries in Europe. This list includes the likes of Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland and Spain.

Also Read | Ceferin 'confident' UEFA can deal with coronavirus threat to Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed: No requests for postponement

According to recent developments on the matter, UEFA has denied receiving any such requests. The European body insists that they haven’t received any formal intimidation from any of the participating federations to reconsider the idea of hosting the event in June.

Also Read | Man City ban: Liam Gallagher left furious over UEFA 'mafia' and Champions League ban

UEFA Euro 2020 postponed: Kylian Mbappe tests negative for Coronavirus

Recently, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was also tested for coronavirus. However, it was later revealed that the France international was tested negative ahead of the crucial second leg of Round of 16 of Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. The second leg will be played on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Also Read | UEFA already monitoring Coronavirus outbreak in Italy as Euro 2020 hangs in the balance

