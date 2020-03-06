UEFA Plan Pre-Champions League Tournament In Summer, Set To Rival FIFA Club World Cup

UEFA are reportedly planning to introduce a pre-Champions League competition in the summer break. It is reported that talks are in an advanced stage over the new competition which could compete with the Club World Cup (which is hosted by Gianni Infantino-led FIFA).

Also Read | Ceferin 'confident' UEFA can deal with coronavirus threat to Euro 2020

UEFA to rival FIFA with summer Champions League

🏆 How would you like to be at the #UCLfinal in Istanbul on 30 May?



🎟️ 6,000 tickets for the public go on sale today - applications open from 14:00 CET!



⚽ 40,000 tickets will be reserved for fans of the two teams reaching the final in Istanbul. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 5, 2020

According to the present format, Europe’s elite teams play in the International Champions Cup which is hosted in the USA before the actual season commences. According to Daily Mail, the competition could soon see the participation of teams on the basis of their standings in their respective leagues. This new format would resemble a mini-Champions League that would be supported by UEFA.

Also Read | Aubameyang in tears after last-minute miss against Olympiacos in Europa League loss

Summer Champions League: UEFA to make agreement for eight years

The report suggests that the agreement would be made for the next eight years. The tournament would be first hosted in the USA. It might even be held in Asia eventually if things go according to plan. The tournament would have groups of three which would be followed by a knockout round.

Also Read | Arsenal's Europa League exit could lead to staggering $411m loss along with player exodus

UEFA Summer Champions League: FIFA plans to expand Club World Cup

It is reported that Gianni Infantino-led FIFA plans to introduce an extended Club World Cup which would include 24 teams. However, this competition would be played once every four years as against the present format in which the competition is hosted every year in December. On the other hand, the reported format as set by UEFA would be hosted every year.

UEFA Summer Champions League: Pros and Cons of the competition

There are several advantages of the competition. One major advantage for the clubs include the idea that the clubs would earn more games and more revenue. It would also mean that there would be no compulsion of extending the number of teams in the Champions League. However, the fixtures would become more hectic than the present format, leading to fatigue for the players.

Also Read | UEFA already monitoring Coronavirus outbreak in Italy as Euro 2020 hangs in the balance