UEFA Euro 2020 Final Tournament Draw Pots Confirmed Based On Qualifiers Ranking

The pots for the UEFA Euro 2020 group stage draw have been confirmed. The draw will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30, 2019.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Giggs Receives Message Of Support From Ferguson

UEFA Euro 2020 final draw: Teams and pots

The seedings were decided by each side's performance in the qualifiers. Seedings were based on the overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined based on final position in the group, points, goal difference, goals scored, away goals scored, number of wins, number of away wins and position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings.

England's UEFA Nations League campaign coupled with a dominating Euro 2020 qualifiers performance meant they were in the Pot 1 along with Belgium, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Ukraine.

Surprisingly, France dropped to Pot 2. Les Bleus' loss to Turkey in qualification had a big impact on forcing them to face a strong opponent early on in the UEFA Euro 2020. Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, Russia and the Netherlands also assigned to Pot 2.

Down in Pot 3 are Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Currently, only two teams occupy Pot 4: Wales and Finland. The other four sides in Pot 4 will be decided in the play-offs.

Also Read | Ryan Giggs Says Guiding Wales To Euro 2020 Was One Of The Best Days Of His Life

UEFA Euro 2020 final draw for playoffs

The draw for the play-offs will take place on November 22. The playoffs will feature 16 teams in head-to-head knockouts that will take place in March. Among the sides vying for a route via these deciders are Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Norway, and Kosovo.

Playoff semi-finals: March 26, 2020

Playoff finals: March 31, 2020

Also Read | Poland, Germany Qualify For The Main Draw In UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 final draw details

The final draw for the group stages will take place on November 30. Euro 2020 will begin on June 12, 2020, and run through July 12, 2020. The semifinals and finals will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, and there are 11 other cities that will also host games during the tournament: Amsterdam; Baku, Azerbaijan; Bilbao, Spain; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Copenhagen, Denmark; Dublin; Glasgow, Scotland; Munich; Rome; and Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers Round-up: 20 Teams That Have Qualified For The Main Event