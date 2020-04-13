UEFA Could End Champions League Season During Action Packed Three-week Period In August

The coronavirus in Europe situation led to the UEFA Champions League suspension since early March. UEFA has come up with an idea to squeeze in the Champions League and the Europa League games over a three-week period in August. The UEFA Champions League suspension has left a few of the last 16 ties incomplete and the exact Champions League return date is still unclear.

UEFA Champions League suspension: Champions League return date unclear

The Champions League suspension news broke on March 13 after UEFA issued a statement in relation to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on football. The statement released by UEFA explained that the remaining games would be postponed and the Champions League would be suspended indefinitely. The possibility of a Champions League return date anytime soon seems unlikely with the spread of the coronavirus in Europe. The unprecedented repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak mean that UEFA also needs to consider the possibility of condensing the Champions League and Europa League next season. Here is the statement from UEFA confirming the suspension of the Champions League:

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed.



UEFA Champions League suspension: UEFA pondering three-week solution in August

According to reports from The Mirror, a potential Champions League return date in August is being discussed by top chiefs at UEFA. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is reportedly considering the idea of finishing all the remaining Champions League and Europa League games over an action-packed three weeks in August. The second leg between Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea are the two major ties remaining in the Champions League last 16.

UEFA Champions League and Premier League schedules to clash?

The UEFA plan also includes the Premier League resumption in mid-June albeit the games could be played behind closed doors. Therefore, Man United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are in the Europa League could face a congestive period of games when the season resumes. UEFA has also taken a step to postpone the Euro 2020 until next year following the coronavirus crisis.

