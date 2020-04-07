UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Expects Liverpool Will Be Handed Premier League Title

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has stated that Liverpool will win the Premier League title one way or another. The Reds were 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City on the Premier League table before the Engish top flight was suspended. However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has agreed that Liverpool will be handed their first Premier League crown in 30 years even if the title is to be awarded inside the offices of the governing board.

UEFA suggestions to complete season

There were many suggestions for UEFA to decide how the remainder of the season would pan out after the coronavirus outbreak. Reports claimed that the remainder of the games would be played behind closed doors in order to complete the season. Although there was a suggestion of the whole campaign being adjudged 'null and void', UEFA was initially in favour of handing current league leaders the title but president Aleksander Ceferin claimed the news was untrue.

"I've saw & heard some again fake news that UEFA will advise leagues to finish the championships now & decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now. I can say that it's not true." pic.twitter.com/HBfnNr3Fvj — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) March 19, 2020

Premier League suspension: Liverpool to be awarded first Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool needed only two wins to guarantee the Premier League title before the season was suspended. Liverpool recorded a staggering 82 points in 29 top-flight games which put them in total command of the title race. There is good news, however, for Liverpool fans amid the Premier League suspension as UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin declared the English runaway leaders as champions.

'No scenario where Liverpool won't win a title': Aleksander Ceferin

The UEFA president claimed that he does not see a scenario in which Liverpool are not crowned Premier League champions. Even if the season is resumed and played behind closed doors, or if the UEFA board needs to make a final decision, Liverpool will be awarded the title, claimed Ceferin. Theoretically, it's not all over, but practically Liverpool have won the title, explained Ceferin while speaking to EkipaSN.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin delivering a hammer blow to the null & void advocates by admitting he “cannot see a scenario” where #LFC don’t end up receiving the Premier League title, even if the 2019/20 season is prematurely ended — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) April 6, 2020

