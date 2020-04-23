UEFA Likely To Wind Up Domestic Leagues By July 31 To Facilitate UCL, UEL Return

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) have reportedly decided to terminate the domestic European leagues by the end of July. This suggestion has been discussed to clear the month of August to play the remaining fixtures of the Champions League as well as the Europa League.

UEFA: Serie A return likely in May

⚽ A variety of calendar options were presented to UEFA's member associations today, covering both national team and club competition matches.



According to Spanish publication AS, the ECA is committed to the task of ensuring that the domestic league campaigns end by July 31. This will lead to the completion of the Champions League and the Europa League in August. Meanwhile, a Serie A return appears to be a possibility by the end of May, which will mean the remaining fixtures will be completed by July 15. It has also been reported that if the domestic leagues fail to conclude their fixtures, UEFA will leave the matter to the discretion of the respective national federations.

UEFA: Premier League return still uncertain

The Premier League has been mulling over the idea of ensuring a quicker return. However, there is still insufficient clarity on the date of a possible Premier League return. The clubs have reportedly agreed to the idea of completing the remaining fixtures, with the suggestion of playing games behind closed doors also on the table to ensure a Premier League return.

UEFA: LaLiga return a possibility

Amid the Premier League return and Serie A return reports, there has also been speculation on a LaLiga return. The Spanish FA (RFEF) has claimed that if the LaLiga return does not materialise due to the impact of coronavirus in football, then the top four teams according to the current league standings will qualify for the Champions League next season. The clubs are set to accrue heavy financial losses if LaLiga return does not materialise.

Coronavirus in football: Use of UEFA co-efficient to be avoided

However, the UEFA co-efficient will not be used to decide the teams that qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League for the upcoming season. Rather, the domestic leagues will work out their own criteria to decide the qualification berths for the European club competitions.

