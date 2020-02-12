The Debate
Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Premier League Return, Admits He's 'ready And Waiting'

Football News

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to the Premier League. The Argentine admitted that he is ready for a new challenge.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur only in November 2019. However, the 47-year-old remains eager to return to the Premier League. Having been out of work for almost three months, Pochettino is eyeing a swift return to management with Premier League as his preferred destination. 

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Sends His Demands To United As Woodward Considers Solskjaer's Sacking

Mauricio Pochettino eager for Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino recently appeared on Sky Sports' podcast In The Pink. On the show, the Argentine revealed that he had been working on his recovery since his Spurs dismissal. He added that he is now ready for a new challenge. While he is open to a challenge from a different league, the 47-year-old stated that he would love to be back in the Premier League.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Espanyol before heading to the UK with Southampton. However, the Argentine rose to fame for his work at Tottenham. He established them as one of the top sides in the English top flight. Pochettino spent five years at Spurs, moulding talents like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen into exceptional players and ingesting an attacking brand of football in North London. While his spell failed to yield any silverware, Pochettino's work at Spurs his highly regarded in the football community.

"Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened. I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club," said Mauricio Pochettino.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Reveals His Preferred Destination Between Premier League And LaLiga

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United soon?

With Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walking on thin ice, we might just see Pochettino back in the Premier League soon. Manchester United are currently eighth in the league with just 35 points in 25 games. Along with Solskjaer, Manchester United's board (especially Executive Vice President Ed Woodward) have been repeatedly criticised by fans for their failure in the transfer market and the lack of direction at the club.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Could Return To Tottenham One Day: Daniel Levy

Published:
COMMENT
