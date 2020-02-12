Mauricio Pochettino Hints At Premier League Return, Admits He's 'ready And Waiting'

Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur only in November 2019. However, the 47-year-old remains eager to return to the Premier League. Having been out of work for almost three months, Pochettino is eyeing a swift return to management with Premier League as his preferred destination.

Mauricio Pochettino eager for Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino recently appeared on Sky Sports' podcast In The Pink. On the show, the Argentine revealed that he had been working on his recovery since his Spurs dismissal. He added that he is now ready for a new challenge. While he is open to a challenge from a different league, the 47-year-old stated that he would love to be back in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Espanyol before heading to the UK with Southampton. However, the Argentine rose to fame for his work at Tottenham. He established them as one of the top sides in the English top flight. Pochettino spent five years at Spurs, moulding talents like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen into exceptional players and ingesting an attacking brand of football in North London. While his spell failed to yield any silverware, Pochettino's work at Spurs his highly regarded in the football community.

"Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened. I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club," said Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United soon?

👋 Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Griffin Park...



🤔 ...closely followed by Manchester United's newly-hired PR adviser Neil Ashton.



😈 Some would say coincidence, Red Devils fans would say otherwise...



👀 #MUFC #BreLee pic.twitter.com/UuurIKWDYs — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 11, 2020

With Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walking on thin ice, we might just see Pochettino back in the Premier League soon. Manchester United are currently eighth in the league with just 35 points in 25 games. Along with Solskjaer, Manchester United's board (especially Executive Vice President Ed Woodward) have been repeatedly criticised by fans for their failure in the transfer market and the lack of direction at the club.

