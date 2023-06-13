UEFA Nations League 2023 Final: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Venues and more

Why you are reading this: The football world is up for an exciting week of international action following conclusion of the major European club competitions. The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals will be held this weekend in the Netherlands. The summit clash is slated to be held in Rotterdam on Sunday, June 18, after the semi-final matchups go underway during the week days.

3 Things You Need to Know

The league stage of the Nations League 2022-23 started in July, last year

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage concluded in September 2022

The draw to determine the Nations League semi-final pairings took place on January 25, this year

Which four teams have reached the Nations League finals?

Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands advanced into the Nations League finals by finishing at the top of their League A groups during the group stage. Spain finished as the runners-up in the tournament in 2021, while Netherlands finished second in 2021. While Italy finished third in the competition two years ago, Croatia will make their first finals appearance this time around.

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Finals: Fixtures, Dates & Time

Semi-finals

Wednesday, June 14: Netherlands vs Croatia at Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, 20:45 CET﻿/12:15 a.m. IST on Thursday

Netherlands vs Croatia at Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, 20:45 CET﻿/12:15 a.m. IST on Thursday Thursday, June 15: Spain vs Italy at FC Twente Stadion, Enschede﻿, 20:45 CET/12:15 a.m. IST on Friday

Match for third place

Sunday, June 18: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy at FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, 15:00 CET﻿/ 6:30 p.m. IST

Final

Sunday, June 18: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy at Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam﻿, 20:45 CET/12:15 a.m. on Monday

Will the Nations League have any impact on the UEFA EURO 2024?

As per UEFA, three out of the 24 spots at UEFA EURO 2024 will be filled by play-off spots via the 2022/23 Nations League. “Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D,” explained UEFA.

How to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Finals?

Football dans in India can watch live action from the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Finals by tuning in to the broadcast on Sony Six. Sony LIV is most likely to stream the matches live in India. While fans in the US can tune into Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision, football fans in the UK can watch the matches on Channel 4/Premier Sport.