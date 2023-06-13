UEFA Nations League 2023 Final: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Venues and more

Quick links:
The UEFA Nations League Trophy (Image: @UEFA/Twitter)
Why you are reading this: The football world is up for an exciting week of international action following conclusion of the major European club competitions. The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals will be held this weekend in the Netherlands. The summit clash is slated to be held in Rotterdam on Sunday, June 18, after the semi-final matchups go underway during the week days.
Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands advanced into the Nations League finals by finishing at the top of their League A groups during the group stage. Spain finished as the runners-up in the tournament in 2021, while Netherlands finished second in 2021. While Italy finished third in the competition two years ago, Croatia will make their first finals appearance this time around.
Semi-finals
Match for third place
Final
As per UEFA, three out of the 24 spots at UEFA EURO 2024 will be filled by play-off spots via the 2022/23 Nations League. “Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D,” explained UEFA.
Football dans in India can watch live action from the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Finals by tuning in to the broadcast on Sony Six. Sony LIV is most likely to stream the matches live in India. While fans in the US can tune into Fox Sports/fuboTV/TelevisaUnivision, football fans in the UK can watch the matches on Channel 4/Premier Sport.