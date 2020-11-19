Uefa Nations League: Italy, Belgium, France And Spain Advance To Star-studded Finals

Miralem Pjanic's Bosnia and Herzegovina struggled on the field in the Nations League against Italy, with the Azzurri smashing two goals to seal their spot in the final four of the competition. Italy join the likes of France, Spain and Belgium in the business end of the Nations League after their victory on the final matchday of the group stage.

Also Read | Giroud scores 2 as France beats Sweden 4-2 and relegates it

France defeat Portugal to edge through to UEFA Nations League finals

France were up against Portugal on Sunday, with the world champions a win away from sealing a berth in the final four. Didier Deschamps' men did just that. Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante scored the only goal past Rui Patricio, facilitating Portugal's exit from the competition. Portugal had won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands.

In the following match against Sweden, Les Bleus smashed four goals, while conceding twice, to go unbeaten in the group stage. Olivier Giroud scored twice, while Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman netted one goal each to help Deschamps' side win against Sweden.

Also Read | Eng Sub: Deschamps praises 'complete' France midfield after Portugal win

Italy cruise past Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain humiliate Germany

Italy had to manage a victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final game of the group stage to seal a spot in the final four. Andrea Belotti bagged the opener in the 22nd minute, followed by a second-half strike from Domenico Berardi to seal the game. The Italians finished atop Group 1, with a point's lead over the Netherlands, who defeated Poland.

🤗 ¡¡GRACIAS POR ABRAZARNOS CADA PARTIDO DESDE CASA!!



📺 La @SeFutbol congregó a 4.909.000 espectadores (27,2% de share) delante de sus televisores para disfrutar del partidazo de #UEFANationsLeague ante Alemania.#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/qimOsyYQD9 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 18, 2020

Spain and Germany were tied at equal points in the group with the two teams set to face off in the final game. A win for either side was necessary to advance to the semi-finals. Luis Enrique's men dismantled the Germans, netting six times past Manuel Neuer while conceding none. This was the worst defeat for Germany in its competitive history, with Manchester City star Ferran Torres netting a hat-trick against Joachim Low's men.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Xavi to take third place on list of most international wins

Belgium's scintillating victory against Denmark

Belgium arrived into the game against Denmark with a two-point lead over the second-placed side. A victory for Denmark was all that was needed for them to join the other UEFA Nations League teams, but Belgium had other plans. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku netted twice, besides a goal each from Youri Tielemans and Kevin de Bruyne for Roberto Martinez. Although Denmark managed to strike back twice, the team fell short of two more to hold Belgium.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo texted Patrice Evra before Juventus' stunning UCL comeback vs Atletico

Image courtesy: Belgium/ France/ Spain football Twitter