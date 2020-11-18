Cristiano Ronaldo Texted Patrice Evra Before Juventus' Stunning UCL Comeback Vs Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best football players in history. Having played for some of the best teams across Europe, the 35-year-old has made his name for his incredible athleticism and his never-say-die attitude. The latter is on full display from the 'Ronaldo texts' that recently resurfaced on the internet.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic's Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration Post Winning Challenge Is Unmissable: Watch

Ronaldo and Evra text messages resurface online

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra, who even had a stint with Juventus, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp text conversation between him and Portuguese superstar during the UCL Round-of-16 fixture between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. The Bianconeri were beaten 2-0 in the first leg at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, which many at the time predicted was the end of Juve's UCL journey that season.

The screenshot shared by Evra showed a text he sent to Ronaldo after the 0-2 defeat, where he told the former Real Madrid man that he was counting on him to pull off a dramatic comeback. "Bro I'm counting on you for the Champions League return!!!" the former full-back said. "I never doubted about you!! And people kill me every time you lose of Juventus."

To which Ronaldo replied, "I know. We gonna pass bro. (At) Home we smash them."

And just like Ronaldo said, Juventus absolutely dominated the second leg in Turin, scoring three past the Rojiblancos with no reply. Juventus advanced to the Champions League semi-final with a 3-2 aggregate score. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick - his eighth in the UCL - to help his side overturn the deficit. He scored his opening two of the match with his trademark headers, before completing the remarkable comeback with a goal from the spot, just four minutes from full-time.

Evra shared the post to Instagram with a long caption where he hailed his former teammate as one of the greatest players of his generation. "This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world," he wrote in the caption. "We should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course God for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Comically Struggles To Wear Mask While On The Bench Vs Andorra: Watch

Unfortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus, the dramatic comeback did not really translate into UCL success for the Old Lady. They exited the tournament in the very next round, losing to Ajax, 3-2 on aggregate. Juve lost 2-1 at home to the Dutch side, which sealed their fate. The tournament was ultimately won by Liverpool, who beat Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0, in the final.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Build £27m Hotel In Manchester, Old Trafford Return Rumours Grow

Also Read | Man United Proceed With Formal Offer For Cristiano Ronaldo As Juventus Seem Ready To Sell?

(Image Credits: Patrice Evra Instagram)