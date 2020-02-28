The Debate
The Debate
Aubameyang In Tears After Last-minute Miss Against Olympiacos In Europa League Loss

Football News

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was seen in tears after he missed an easy opportunity to score in the final minute of the game and win the tie.

Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in tears after his side were knocked out of the Europa League. Arsenal were defeated by Olympiacos at the Emirates. The visitors knocked out the Gunners on the basis of away goals. Aubameyang fell short of words to describe his last-minute miss against his opponents.

Also Read | Aubameyang channels his inner 'Thierry Henry' to beat Pickford during Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal vs Olympiacos highlights: Aubameyang in tears after last-minute miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed an easy chance in the final minute of the game, spoke to the media after the match. The player was quizzed about his final-minute miss, but the striker struggled to comment on the situation. He claimed that he had some cramps but he could not use that as an excuse. He also asserted that it was very difficult for him to come to terms with the defeat.

Also Read | Aubameyang reaction shows he is on his way out of Arsenal after Arteta's comment: Paul Merson

Arsenal vs Olympiacos highlights: Pape Abou Cisse scores for Olympiacos

Arsenal had won the first tie of the fixture against Olympiacos last week. They scored one goal past their opponents. In the first half of the second leg, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette struck into the net but it was ruled offside. Arsenal were leading until the half-time. However, Olympiacos defender Pape Abou Cisse headed the ball into the net after a brilliant corner kick in the 53rd minute to level the tie.

Aubameyang reaction: Arsenal striker scores the equaliser

The match ended in a draw on aggregate score till the 90th minute. The winner would be decided by extra-time play. In the 113th minute of the game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from a stunning scissor kick to give his side a much-needed lead at Emirates. When the tie was thought to be over in favour of Arsenal, Olympiacos striker Youssef El-Arabi headed home the second for his side in the closing minutes of the game.

Also Read | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a dig at a Manchester United fan who tried to troll him

Aubameyang reaction: Striker's last-minute miss leads to Arsenal's exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a great chance to turn the tie all by himself. He got an opportunity to net it past the goalkeeper from the six-yard box but he failed to convert it. Arsenal were thus knocked out by the away goal rule.

Also Read | Aubameyang reaction tells Barcelona he is willing to join them: Reports

 

Published:
