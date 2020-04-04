Juventus Will Not Accept Serie A Title Should Season Be Called Off: Italian Football Chief

Juventus will not accept the Serie A title if the season stands cancelled, claimed Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina. Italy is one of the worst affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic. The entire country is under lockdown with all sporting events including Serie A under suspension.

Serie A cancelled: Juventus to reject league title

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are currently leading on the Serie A points table. They have a one-point advantage over second-placed Lazio in 26 games. It is reported that if the league is declared null and void, then the present league leaders (Juventus) will be crowned as the Serie A champions.

Serie A cancelled: Attempts to ensure league completion

While speaking to TMW Radio, the Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina has claimed that it would be an injustice to scrap the Serie A campaign. Top priority right now for the footballing authorities in Italy was to ensure the season is completed. The plan is to resume the competition by mid-May or by the start of June, Gravina claimed.

Serie A cancelled: Italian league to follow Belgium move?

Gravina claimed that Juventus might not accept the Serie A title if the season is scrapped midway. The reports claiming season scrappage have gained momentum after Belgium became the first league to scrap the competition. Club Brugge were crowned as the Belgian champions courtesy of their lead on the points table.

Serie A cancelled due to coronavirus in Italy?

The spread of coronavirus in Italy has brought about a halt in the country. The entire country has been under complete lockdown fearing the spread of the coronavirus in Italy. The Serie A stands suspended along with all sporting events in the country. Despite earlier attempts to play the remaining fixtures behind closed doors, uncertainty remains with Serie A cancelled reports doing the rounds.

