UEFA To Host Mini Champions League, Europa League Tournaments In August: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has had a detrimental impact across Europe. The national authorities had to suspend football competitions after the governments imposed a complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Champions League and Europa League football was also brought to a standstill. With domestic leagues having already stepped up to complete the remaining fixtures, the UEFA has been carving out plans for the same.

UCL mini competition: UEFA plans to resume Champions League, UEL in August

According to Sky Sports, UEFA has planned to resume the competition in the month of August. The report suggests that the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final games will be now be cut short to single games, rather than the earlier concept of a two-leg fixture. However, the second leg of several rounds of 16 games are yet to be played in the European club competition.

UCL mini competition: Lisbon to host remaining Champions League games

Sky Sports reports that the remaining Champions League matches will be played in one city only to conform to the social distancing guidelines as well as to ensure the safety of the players. The European governing body is ideating on the plan to finalise the Portuguese capital city, Lisbon as the ideal venue for the same. The city houses two major stadiums, that of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, both of which could be used to play the remaining fixtures of the Champions League. The competition shall last 12 days, with the final likely to be played on August 23.

UEL: Frankfurt or Dusseldorf to host Europa League

The report also sheds light on the fate of Europa League. The UEFA is likely to follow a similar suit as that of the Champions League. However, the German city of Frankfurt might host the competition in the month of August. Dusseldorf is also being considered by the top football governing body if any complications arise in Frankfurt.

UEFA plans to ensure the season ends in August, while the group stage games of the next season might begin by mid-October. Defending European champions Liverpool were knocked out of the competition by Atletico Madrid while the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are yet to complete their Round of 16 fixtures.

Image courtesy: uefa.com/uefa.tv