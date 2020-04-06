Champions League, Europa League Could Be Cancelled Amid Worsening Coronavirus Crisis

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has claimed that the Champions League and Europa League could be cancelled amid the worsening medical crisis across Europe. The two competitions have been under suspension for the past few weeks due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in Europe. Meanwhile, all domestic leagues are also under suspension since the past month.

Also Read | Champions League cancelled? competition could be scrapped entirely amidst coronavirus

Champions League cancelled? Changes to FFP likely

⚪️⚫️ Throwback to these Zinédine Zidane assists for Juventus 😎#UCL | @juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/9DdynmCQ0Z — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 2, 2020

Aleksander Ceferin claimed that if the authorities do not permit the resumption of action, they will not be able to continue with the two competitions (Champions League, Europa League). There were also reports suggesting that UEFA might relax Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules for a year. Ceferin confirmed that this was one of the possible suggestions mooted by the European body. The clubs are in deep financial crisis and might not be able to comply with FFP rules, said Ceferin.

Also Read | Champions League cancelled: UEFA formally postpones final amid shutdown

Champions League cancelled? UEFA meeting postpones finals

Recently, after a meeting, UEFA decided to postpone the finals of the Champions League and the Europa League. However, the European body has not announced a new date to play the finals due to the worsening pandemic situation in Europe. Despite setbacks, UEFA remains committed to complete the two competitions.

Champions League cancelled? UEFA meeting to consider various options

There have been reports suggesting that the UEFA meeting might also consider playing the remaining games behind closed doors. Ceferin claimed that they were waiting for further developments pertaining to the coronavirus situation in the world, particularly in Europe. Football isn’t the same without fans and it was better to play with the fans than without them, asserted the president.

Also Read | Champions League cancelled" UEFA consider 'Final 4' in Istanbul to crown winners

Champions League cancelled? Impact of coronavirus in football

Ceferin claimed that the impact of coronavirus in football was detrimental. He said that it was better to play football behind closed doors and watch it on TV. Football brings positivity during such times of distress, said the president. He further claimed that it was impossible to play the competition until July or August.

Also Read | When will Champions League and Europa League return? UEFA take Coronavirus measures