'United Need To Sign A Striker With Goal-scoring Mentality': Shaun Goater

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater said that Manchester United need to sign a striker who has a goalscoring mentality that France International sorely lacks. Anthony Martial has scored 10 goals for the Red Devils in all competitions and is the second top-scorer for the club after Marcus Rashford. However, Goater is of the opinion that the Frenchman lacks the goalscoring mentality required at such a level. He also thinks that Rashford is also not capable to fill the void on the frontline.

'United need to sign striker with a goal-scoring mentality'

Goater said that it is necessary for the Red Devils to secure the services of a good striker in the January transfer window. The former striker also said that whosoever United would buy in the transfer market has to have a mentality wherein he thinks that he is a goalscorer, not needing three or four chances but just one to score a goal.

Goater further talked about Solskjaer using Marcus Rashford as a striker but said that Rashford played much better in a wide position because of his fantastic ability to dribble the ball. He went on to say that if Martial goes on to have a mentality wherein he decides to not walk off the field without scoring a goal then United will have a target man in their team.

Solskjaer positive about Lingard situation

According to reports, Jesse Lingard may be on his way out after teaming up with agent Mino Raiola. However, Solskjaer is positive that Lingard will stay at the Theatre of Dreams. Responding to the situation, Goater said that it is a positive thing for Solskjaer to stick by Lingard even if he decides to stay or leave United. He further added that Solskjaer's decision may get a higher value for the England International if he were to leave on a transfer.

Following his team's 3-1 Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg defeat to Manchester City, Solskjaer admitted the fact that he will be looking to bringing in new players in the January transfer window. The Norweigian further added that since they were a team consisting of young players, reinforcements will be necessary but will not make any unnecessary signings.

(With inputs from agencies)