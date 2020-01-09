The Debate
Fabian Delph Gets Into Abusive Arguments With Everton Fans After Defeat Against Liverpool

Football News

The player was visibly frustrated with the defeat. A fan has now revealed that the Everton player was abusive in his chat. Keep reading for more information.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fabian Delph

Everton player Fabian Delph was recently involved in a heated argument with one of his fans on social media. Everton were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby recently.

The player was visibly frustrated with the defeat. The fan has now revealed that the Everton player was abusive in his chat.

Fabian Delph was involved in a heated exchange with an Everton fan on Instagram

Fabian Delph, who had arrived from Manchester City in the previous summer, had to face the anger of an Everton fan on Instagram after the defeat against Liverpool.

The angry fan messaged Delph saying he was f****** embarrassing. To which, Delph replied by saying that he would not speak much had he been in front of him. Rather, he would ask for a picture.   

Another angry fan criticised Fabian Delph's contribution to the club

Another Everton fan criticised Fabian Delph for his display in the Merseyside derby by saying that he would pay to play for Everton. The fan said that Delph had to earn respect from Everton fans through his display on the field.

It is believed that Everton would have a word with Delph about the issue. There have been many other instances when Everton fans have criticised the team after their poor display in various tournaments.

What do you think about Fabian Delph's behaviour? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Everton will next play against Brighton in the Premier League

Liverpool had defeated Everton in their FA Cup clash with a 1-0 scoreline. Curtis Jones scored for the Reds in the 71st minute to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past the third round of the tournament. 

Everton are 11th on the Premier League points table and will next play against Brighton on January 11, 2020. 

