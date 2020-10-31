USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe, WNBA's Sue Bird Announce Engagement; Fans Celebrate

On Friday, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird took to Instagram to announce her engagement with long-time partner and US Women's National Team (USWNT) star, Megan Rapinoe. The Seattle Storm guard uploaded an image of Rapinoe kneeling down on one knee and putting an engagement ring on her left ring finger. The couple reportedly began dating four years ago and fans on social media were quick to send in their congratulations over Bird and Rapinoe's engagement.

Megan Rapinoe Sue Bird engagement: American sports' power couple announces engagement on Instagram

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird uploaded an image of herself being proposed to by USWNT star Megan Rapinoe on Friday. In the image, Rapinoe is seen kneeling down on one knee and putting an engagement ring on Bird's left-hand ring finger with a beautiful view of the ocean in the backdrop. Although there was no caption on the image, Bird's Seattle Storm team commented "Ring season, congrats to the two of you!"

NBA legend Matt Barnes wrote, "Congratulations to you two" with a heart emoji. Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond also commented, "Wow! Just Amazing, congrats" with a butterfly emoji. Former USWNT star Lori Lindsay also sent her wishes through multiple heart and smiley emojis. Several of Sue Bird's followers on Instagram wished the couple their hearty congratulations.

Megan Rapinoe girlfriend Sue Bird: How did the two meet?

Reports claim that Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe first met each other at the 2016 Olympics and began dating just a few months later. Two-time FIFA World Cup winner, Megan Rapinoe had previously spoken to CBS Sports and admitted that she was a bit shy at first but soon took a liking to Bird when the two moved in together. Rapinoe, 35 and Bird, 40 often use their social media platforms to promote various like-minded causes but after four years after dating, Bird has revealed that she is now engaged to Rapinoe.

Rapinoe often comes to watch Bird play during her WNBA games and was present in attendance when the Seattle Storm won the WNBA championship earlier this month. Bird has also been spotted in football stadiums before, supporting Rapinoe while she represents her OL Reign club or the USWNT. The couple has now seemingly taken their relationship to the next level.

Image Credits - Sue Bird Instagram