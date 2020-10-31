Sir Alex Ferguson's Message For Van Der Sar's 50th Birthday Leaves Fans Emotional; Watch

Edwin van der Sar is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game. The Dutchman, who turned 50 on October 29 is fondly remembered for his highly successful time at Manchester United and his close relationship with legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. On the occasion’s of Van der Sar’s 50th birthday, many fans took to social media to wish the famous goalkeeper. However, it is Sir Alex Ferguson’s heartwarming message for the goalkeeper that has left many Man United fans emotional as they pay a tribute to the Man United legend.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s emotional Van der Sar birthday wish

Sharing Sir Alex Ferguson’s video message on his social media accounts, Edwin van der Sar admitted that he has a lot of respect and admiration for the iconic coach. The 50-year-old while posting the message thanked Sir Alex Ferguson for giving him the opportunity to finish his career at Manchester United. While concluding, Edin van der Sar conceded that he will always be grateful for the six trophy-filled years and the many experiences they had together.

Special day yesterday turning 50 years old! I've got a message from a man where I have lots of respect and admiration for. Sir Alex Ferguson who gave me the opportunity to finish my career @manchesterunited. 6 trophy filled years and gratefull of so many experiences. #Sar50 pic.twitter.com/9BTW986QkG — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) October 30, 2020

In the video message, Sir Alex Ferguson praised Edwin van der Sar’s contribution to football, as he called it exceptional. Talking about the Dutchman’s time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson conceded that he owes a great thanks to the goalkeeper for his Red Devils career. While concluding, Sir Alex Ferguson wished the goalkeeper good health, as he advised him to have fun on his birthday.

After the heartwarming birthday message made its way online, several football fans paid a tribute to both Sir Alex Ferguson and Edwin van der Sar. Many fans called the former Man United coach the greatest of all time, as they praised his tactical acumen and scouting skills. Other Man United fans reminisced the club’s past, as they thanked the duo for leading the club to glory.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the world's most successful manager and talent scout 🙌 — SP BEYHAN (@beyhankurt84) October 30, 2020

The teacher the student — utdhive 🎃 (@utdhivee) October 30, 2020

Edwin van der Sar Man United career revisited

Having signed for Manchester United during the latter stages of his career, Edwin van der Sar went on to have a hugely successful time at Old Trafford. The Dutchman was regarded as the greatest goalkeeper to play for the club after Peter Schmeichel by Sir Alex Ferguson. Van der Sar won a series of trophies with Manchester United, including four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown amongst others. He made a total of 266 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 135 clean sheets and conceding just 202 goals in the process.

4x Eredivisie 🏆

4x Premier League 🏆

2x Champions League 🏆

2x Club World Cup 🏆

1x UEFA Cup 🏆

1x UEFA Supercup 🏆



And so many more... happy 50th birthday to Edwin van der Sar. A true Ajax & Manchester United legend and a legend for football overall! pic.twitter.com/Uk1lH8F0gn — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 29, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson health update

There have been constant concerns about the iconic coach’s health ever since he was rushed to the hospital in May 2018 after falling ill at home. The most successful manager in the history of British football subsequently spent four days in intensive care at the Salford Royal Hospital as he recovered from a brain haemorrhage. Providing a Sir Alex Ferguson health update earlier this year, the coach’s close friend and former Manchester United kitman Albert Morgan had revealed that the 78-year-old is currently spending time at home and ‘is doing well’.

