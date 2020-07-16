Van Dijk Turned David Luiz: Twitter Ridicules Liverpool's Rare Defensive Gaffes Vs Arsenal

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world. The Dutch international has transformed the Liverpool backline ever since his club-record move from Southampton. Calm on the ball and astute in the tackle, the 29-year-old has led Liverpool to the title by marshalling the backline. However, Virgil van Dijk didn’t have the best of games against Arsenal, with the Van Djik error giving Arsenal a chance to equalise. Twitter had a field day after the Van Dijk error, and the centre-back’s mistake was made worse as Liverpool ultimately lost the game 2-1.

Arsenal vs Liverpool highlights: Van Dijk error costs Liverpool

Liverpool started the game strongly, with their domination reaping dividends early on. The Arsenal vs Liverpool highlights reel showed the club taking the lead courtesy of a Sadio Mane goal following Andy Robertson's cross. However, as the Arsenal vs Liverpool highlights reel shows, it was all downhill from there, as the Premier League champions made two individual errors that led to goals. The first error came from their star defender, with the Van Dijk error allowing Lacazettte to intercept the Dutchman’s back pass and score. The second goal came off a mistake as well, with Alisson's misplaced pass finding its way to Lacazette, with the striker turning provider to allow Reiss Nelson to give Arsenal the lead. Despite Liverpool’s pressure late on, Arsenal managed to hang on for the win.

That’s a year worth of Van Dijk content for these lots right there... — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) July 15, 2020

Twitter ridicules Van Dijk error

At the end of this game Van Dijk takes off his mask to reveal Kolasinac. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) July 15, 2020

While Van Dijk accepted blame for the mistake in the post-match presentation, Twitter had a field day trolling the Liverpool defender. Several fans saw the funny side of the Van Dijk error, with their hilarious comments leaving everyone in splits. One reporter commented how Van Dijk’s performance was so bad, that it was actually Sead Kolasinac playing for Liverpool under a Van Dijk mask. Another fan wrote how Van Dijk and Allison have turned into David Luiz and David Ospina at the Emirates.

Even Virgil Van Dijk makes unbelievable mistakes for a CB at the Emirates stadium. Is it got something to do with the Emirates pitch 😂 — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 15, 2020

The same fan had earlier blamed the Emirates Stadium for the Van Dijk error, saying that something was up with the stadium that makes defenders play badly. Joey Barton, the former footballer was slightly less brutal while commenting about the Van Dijk error. He said that it was nice to see the Liverpool players aren’t robots and concluded that despite their mistakes, the defender goalkeeper duo is the best in their positions.

Good to see that Van Dijk and Allison aren’t robots...



Still the Worlds most outstanding player in their respective position. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2020

The loss against Arsenal means that Liverpool have lost their chance to break Manchester City's record points tally of 100 points. After the game, Van Dijk was quick to accept responsibility for his error. Referring to the Van Dijk error, the Dutchman said that it was completely his fault and that he made a mistake. The centre-back also said he takes the blame for it like a man and will move on from it.

Image Courtesy: instagram/virgilvandijk