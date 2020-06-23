Inside David Luiz’s London Mansion With A Huge Garden, Breakfast Bar And Plush Kitchen

Arsenal star David Luiz made headlines for all the wrong reasons since the resumption of football following his disastrous outing in the encounter against Man City at the Etihad on June 17, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Gunners. Having received a red card in that fixture, reports claim that David Luiz may have played his last game for Arsenal with his contract running out at the end of the current season. However, the 33-year-old now has plenty of time to spend at the London David Luiz mansion which has a large garden, an indoor pool and a lavish dining area.

ALSO READ: Burnley Fans Commission Controversial 'White Lives Matter' Flight During Man City Game

David Luiz net worth: David Luiz mansion tour

The David Luiz mansion in London featured on MTV Cribs as the Brazilian defender gave viewers a tour of his home along with his close friend, Gustavo. The Arsenal star began the tour of the David Luiz mansion with his huge backdoor garden, heading straight to his outdoor BBQ. The large grassy area allows the defender plenty of space to fine-tune his football skills with mini-goals. Luiz is also a big fan of Teqball and installed a Teqball table near his porch, which he used to perform exercises during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Draws Comparisons Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Mohamed Salah, Fans Unhappy

David Luiz net worth: David Luiz mansion interiors

The interiors of David Luiz's mansion are seemingly great for hosting get-togethers and dinner parties due to a huge table near the kitchen area. There are also three ovens and a massive fridge in the kitchen stocked with healthy foods to keep the centre-back in top condition. Luiz has an indoor gym and a swimming pool which helps him remain fit, both mentally and physically.

ALSO READ: Virus-hit Dybala Still Dangerous For Title-chasing Juventus

David Luiz net worth: David Luiz salary

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the David Luiz net worth is an estimated £14 million. The David Luiz salary at Arsenal is a reported £120,000 a week. However, the David Luiz salary at Arsenal next season could see a reduction in wages due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic subject to the Gunners offering him a new deal.

Arsenal defence whenever David Luiz is playing😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aCQQcJjLtk — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) June 17, 2020

David Luiz memes: David Luiz Arsenal contract situation

Following his horror show against Man City on June 17, there were a number of David Luiz memes trending on social media. Luiz made two costly errors during the game, once of which resulted in him being sent off just a few minutes into the second half which allowed Pep Guardiola's Man City to cruise to a 3-0 win. Arsenal are now pondering whether to offer Luiz a contract extension at the club. Premier League clubs have until June 23 to offer their players a short-term contract extension.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Hilariously Mocks Gary Neville, Claims Man United Legend Opines On Everything

Image Credits - MTV Cribs YouTube