VAR Rules Out Jack Grealish's Goal For Aston Villa Against Burnley

Aston Villa made their way to a comprehensive 1-2 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on January 1, 2019. The Villains were desperate to bag all three points as they find themselves just above the relegation zone at 17th spot in the Premier League table with 21 points from 21 games this season. However, VAR was at the center of controversy once again as Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, had a potential opening goal denied for the tiniest of margins.

Aston Villa secure vital three points in a 1-2 win over Burnley

Nothing was stopping us taking three points today 🙌#BURAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/92G40ROoK4 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2020

VAR strikes again; Jack Grealish denied the opening goal against Burnley

The finest margins!



VAR rules out Jack Grealish's opener 📏#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/ocaMTwyW7h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

VAR has undoubtedly been a controversial component of the Premier League this season with coaches and former players calling for it to be scrapped in the coming months. Wednesday evening's incident which involved Jack Grealish will only add to the heat surrounding VAR in the English top-flight. The Villa midfielder headed home a cross from Ezri Konza after 12 minutes at Turf Moor, but celebrations were cut short by a check from the video referee. Upon a review, VAR adjudged Wesley as offside during the build-up to Jack Grealish’s goal. The Brazilian was walking away from the goal as he jumped for a header. VAR deemed Wesley's foot to have strayed marginally offside by the smallest of margins. That did not stop Jack Grealish though as the English midfielder went on to assist one and score another in the 1-2 win against Burnley.

Can Aston Villa hold on to club captain Jack Grealish over the summer transfer window?

Not even VAR can stop him. pic.twitter.com/iBfdyIJNYg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2020

