Villarreal Vs Sevilla Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, LaLiga Live

Villarreal will host Sevilla on Matchday 31 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the El Madrigal stadium. Villarreal are currently on the 6th spot of the LaLiga table with 47 points to their name, having managed to win 14 out of the 30 games played in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 11). Villarreal will enter the match on the back of a 1-0 win overr Granada in their last LaLiga game. Villarreal have emerged victorious in their last three games. When it comes to team news, Ramiro Funes Mori and midfielder Ramiro Guerra are unlikely to feature in the clash due to injuries. Villarreal's key defender, Pau Torres will be back in the squad after serving his suspension.

As for Sevilla, they currently occupy the 4th spot in the league standings. Sevilla have managed to bank a total of 52 points in the league so far with 14 wins to their name (Draws 10, Losses 6). Sevilla are currently four points clear of fifth-placed Getafe and have a big chance to qualify for the Champions League next season. They managed to bag a 0-0 draw against Barcelona in their last LaLiga game, which helped Real Madrid take the top spot in the league standings. Sevilla do not have any injury concerns for the Villarreal clash.

Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming: Villarreal vs Sevilla LaLiga fixtures, schedule

Game: Villarreal vs Sevilla Date and time: Monday, June 22, 11 PM Venue: El Madrigal Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming: LaLiga's Facebook page

LaLiga news: Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming

Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming: Villarreal vs Sevilla team news

LaLiga fixtures, Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming: Villarreal Predicted XI

Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Trigueros, Iborra; Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze

LaLiga fixtures, Villarreal vs Sevilla live streaming: Sevilla FC Predicted XI

Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos

(Cover Image Source: Villarreal and Sevilla Instagram)