Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

Chelsea are likely to face major competition in their quest of signing Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz with Bayern Munich emerging as the top contenders in the race for the German star. According to reports, Bayern Munich are keen on signing Kai Havertz and have already made a bid of £75 million to Bayer Leverkusen. Hansi Flick is reportedly planning to add big names to Bayern Munich's squad for next season, which includes the likes of Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz. Philippe Coutinho will likely be sent back to Barcelona with Bayern Munich seemingly not interesting in extending the Brazilian's loan deal.

Kai Havertz transfer: Bayern Munich leading the race to sign the German star

According to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich are being tipped to sign Havertz in the summer transfer window. Kai Havertz was rumoured to join Chelsea as he was garnering interest from the Premier League giants on the back of an impressive Bundesliga season. The Sun reports that Kai Havertz will be handed Leon Goretzka's place at Bayern Munich with the role of a playmaker. European heavyweights like Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Kai Havertz in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz transfer: Leverkusen will try to keep the 21-year-old

However, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Rudi Voller in a recent interview stated that the club will try their best to retain their young star. Rudi Voller, while speaking to ARD, said, "We haven't given up hope that he'll stay with us. We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities. He did an outstanding job in the second half of the season." Kai Havertz still has two years left in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz transfer: Midfielder wants a way out of Germany

However, the attacking midfielder has already expressed his desire to play outside Germany which could be an advantage for Frank Lampard's Chelsea. Kai Havertz, in an interview with Marca last year, said, “Bayern are probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there. Therefore I get linked with Bayern but we’ll see what happens." Kai Havertz then talked about his dream of living outside Germany. Havertz believes that he has picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen and is confident that he can move to any team outside Germany and continue his progress.

Cover image source: Kai Havertz Instagram account