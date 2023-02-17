Vincent Aboubakar Reveals How Cristiano Ronaldo Tried To Stop Him From Leaving Al Nassr

Vincent Aboubakar revealed Cristiano Ronaldo tried to talk him out of leaving Al Nassr as the Portuguese forward's arrival changed a lot of things at the Saudi Arabian club. Aboubakar left Al Nassr to join Besiktas on a two and half year deal as he had only six months left in his AL Nassr contract. Ronaldo signed up for the Saudi Arabian outfit on a contract worth over 200 million Euros and became the highest-paid player in the World.

Aboubakar revealed Ronaldo tried to stop him from leaving Al Nassr

As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo's signing was announced it was pretty evident that the Asian giants would need to accommodate the former Manchester United forward by letting one of their forward players leave and Aboubakar was probably the easiest choice as the Cameroon skipper got the sack.

The 31-year-old looked in great touch as he netted two goals in the 2022 World Cup and was supposed to play a pivotal role in Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League journey. But he went on to join the Turkish side Besiktas and revealed how Ronaldo tried to stop his departure. "We talked a bit and his [Cristiano's] opinion was that he wanted me to stay - I told him no, that I will leave for family reasons.

"He asked me where my family was, I told him they are in France and so I prefer to go to Turkey, it's closer.

"And he told me 'it's better, if your family is really far away, it's more complicated'. I was firm, I wanted to leave."

He went on to add, "I left a little angry because it was not easy.

"When Cristiano arrived, [Al Nassr] coach Rudi Garcia called me into his office and told me that normally an international player has to leave, it's either me or Jaloliddin Masharipov [from Uzbekistan], either me or Pity.

"I told him that I already wanted to leave before and, honestly, as Cristiano was coming, my playing time would be reduced and it was better for me to leave.

"I had offers, including one from Besiktas. They wanted me to stay until the end of the season. I said 'no honestly president I prefer to leave'.

"It was a bit complicated but finally they let me go."