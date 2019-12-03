Watch Gareth Bale LAUGH At Real Madrid Fans For Abusing Him At The Bernabeu

Real Madrid star forward Gareth Bale has been a part of many controversies recently. The player was heavily criticised after his 'flag controversy', mocking Real Madrid after Wales qualified for Euro 2020. Another controversy has sprung up surrounding the Welshman, again putting in doubt his relation with the club.

Gareth Bale's 'Wales. Golf. Madrid, in that order' dig at Real Madrid

Wales had defeated Hungary to secure their spot for the Euro 2020 to be held next year. However, Real Madrid fans were left furious when Gareth Bale displayed a Welsh flag in celebration of their qualification. The flag’s content had created controversy as it had the words “‘WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER’ printed clearly on it, which clearly indicated his not-so-good relations with the club.

Gareth Bale was welcomed with boos at the Bernabeu

When Gareth Bale returned to the Bernabeu to play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he was heavily booed and jeered by the club’s fans. However, Bale appeared to be completely un-phased by the jeers. He was introduced in the game as a substitute and reacted in a funny way to the jeers from the fans. In response to Gareth Bale’s flag celebration, Real Madrid fans waved their own banner which read “Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order”.

Zinedine Zidane had requested the fans to not boo Gareth Bale

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had earlier stated to the media that he hoped that the boos did not continue for the rest of the season. He asked the fans to support the team like they always do but not to be harsh on individual players always, even as they have their right to an opinion. Zidane had also confirmed that Bale is keen on continuing at Real Madrid and give it his level best during his time at the club.

