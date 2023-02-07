Former World Cup And UCL-winner Could Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr: Report

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr which could see him earning 18 million Euros per season. He could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo who recently joined the club for an estimated remuneration of 200 million Euros. Busquets' existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Sergio Busquets has been a regular for Barcelona this season having started 16 games in La Liga. The defensive midfielder has proved to be a shrewd piece of addition since he arrived at the Catalans academy back in 2005. Barcelona's recent financial struggles forced them to activate a number of economic levers which has had an adverse impact on them.

Busquets has received an enormous offer from Asian giants Al Nassr who recently roped in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United on a free transfer. The 34-year-old could earn to the tune of 18 million Euros per season should he accept the offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona is expected to make an improved offer to the player in an order to extend his stay at the Nou Camp. The Spanish side is at the top of the La Liga table but crashed out of the Champions League and will face Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs in February.

They haven't really been able to groom an able successor to Busquets and Director of Football Mateu Alemany insisted the player has been of major help to their club. “I am not going to enter into the coach’s plan, of course. Busi knows the consideration and appreciation he has at home. Obviously, he is an institution here; for the club, for us and for the Barca members. He is out of contract, but that is a circumstance that he will assess because here the important thing is also his future project.”

“I believe that between him and Xavi they will make that decision when they consider it pertinent, and we will support it. If he stays, fantastic.” Busquets suffered an ankle injury and will be sidelined for an indefinite period.