Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Kid Confronts Him And Says 'Messi Is Way Better'

Cristiano Ronaldo loves to be in the limelight and he once again hogged all the headlines as a video of his went viral. As Ronaldo was heading towards the dressing room through the tunnel after Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Batin, a child appeared to be confronting him with Lionel Messi's name. Ronaldo was visibly not happy with the incident as the Portuguese hit back with his words.

Al-Nassr pulled off a brilliant comeback as three goals within a span of 13 minutes denied Al-Batin an outright victory in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo also had an off day on the pitch as he missed a couple of gilt-edged opportunities to open his account. One of his shots was cleared off the line while two of his freekicks missed the target by a whisker.

Cristiano Ronaldo confronted by a boy who shouts "Messi is way better"

While returning back after the match a child shouted at him, "Messi is way better." The former Manchester United forward didn't pay any heed to the boy and replied back, "And that was the easy game."

Ronaldo was seemingly frustrated over his inability to contribute to the team's win and the incident seemed to have added to his ire. Social media flooded with reactions as the video has been doing rounds.

Bro is pissed after 3-1 win 🤣🤣🤣🤣 never a team player pic.twitter.com/vf4CTZFqnB March 4, 2023

A kid told Ronaldo that Messi was the GOAT. Ronaldo wasn’t impressed 😭 pic.twitter.com/SZ1K609mnp — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) March 5, 2023

Un fans de Ronaldo : Messi est le meilleur



Cristiano a répondu : Va donc le voir, que fait tu ici ?



Décidément le guignol de madère n’aime pas quand ses fans lui dise la vérité 😂



pic.twitter.com/pdMOGMXsVV — 17• (@sergetrevor) March 4, 2023

“Messi is the best”



Ronaldo: “Go watch him then, why you're here”



😂pic.twitter.com/5oiuuVEfYv — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) March 4, 2023

Kid : Messi is better than you !



Ronaldo : Why are you here stupid. Go watch him"



Ghosting against rock bottom Al-Batin can make you go nuts.🤯pic.twitter.com/mPBKmHbjTO — Semper Fí 🥇 (@SemperFiMessi) March 4, 2023