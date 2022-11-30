Watch: Marcus Rashford Nets First Direct Free-kick At A World Cup Since 2018 Against Wales

England built their way to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in their last group stage match. In a must-win match, Marcus Rashford scored a brace while Phil Foden also found the back of the net. Following the win over Wales, England managed to reach a total of seven points from three games and also secured a top-place finish in Group B.

Coming into the match, all England had to do was to avoid a defeat by a big margin which could have jeopardised their chances in the knockout stage. After a goalless first half, the opening goal of the match came from Marcus Rashford's stunning freekick. His shot went past Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward and found the top left corner. It was the first goal in the 36 World Cup matches played to date in the ongoing tournament that came via a free kick.

Marcus Rashford's performance at FIFA World Cup so far

Despite playing in the 2018 World Cup and also at the 2020 European Championship, the 25-year-old was considered to be fortunate to make England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad for this year’s tournament. During the first two matches of the tournament, England coach Gareth Southgate decided to leave Marcus Rashford on the bench opening for Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling to partner Harry Kane at front. Rashford came on a substitute in the 6-2 victory over Iran and scored one of the goals. Against the United States, England was held to a 0-0 draw with Rashford again coming in off the bench.

However, the lineup was changed for the final match against Wales and Rashford decided to make the chance count with two absolutely great strikes. After opening the scoring for England, Rashford made it 3-0 in the 68th after Foden had added a second goal. The Manchester United star will be hoping to once start the knockout match against Senegal and also look to score goals. Rashford scored two goals at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, making him the co-leading scorer at the World Cup with three goals the same as France striker Kylian Mbappe and two others.